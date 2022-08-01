CWG 2022: Joshna Chinappa loses in quarter-finals as her wait for a Commonwealth Games medal continues

India's Joshna Chinappa was ousted in the quarter-finals of the women's singles event after losing to Canada's Hollie Naughton at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Monday, August 1.

Chinappa looked a pale shadow of herself as she was unable to withstand Naughton's game plan going down 9-11, 5-11, 13-15 in straight games.

Joshna has never crossed the semi-final stage at the Commonwealth Games and the wait for an elusive CWG medal continued for the 18-time Indian national champion.

It was, however, Joshna who was off to a good start, making Naughton use the entire court. The Indian had a plethora of good angled shots to combat the Canadian's game but soon withered away.

Joshna Chinappa failed to capitalize on game point opportunities

After losing the first game 9-11, Joshna struggled to keep up with Naughton's pace and found the going tough. The Canadian dished out some spectacular shots as the Indian was found wanting on many occasions.

The duo fought neck-to-neck in the third game, one of the best in recent times, and there was nothing to separate the two.

Joshna crumbled under pressure and let four game point opportunities slip and thereby lost the third game on extended points 13-15.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network after her match, Joshna said there was a lot for her to introspect on. She also credited Naughton for her stupendous play and said:

"She played really well. There are things I could’ve done better but credit to her. There’s pressure and you try to do your best. Haven’t thought about doubles yet, hopefully, we’ll do well."

Joshna Chinappa will next be in action in the women's doubles, teaming up with Dipika Pallikal Karthik.

