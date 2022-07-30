CWG 2022: Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal advance to pre-quarterfinals; Indian squash results

Ace Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal registered wins on Saturday to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).

It wasn't, however, a happy outing for young squash player Sunayna Kuruvilla, who had to bite the dust while Ramit Tandon conceded his match due to a back injury.

Joshna Chinappa outclassed Meagan Best of Barbados 11-8, 11-9, 12-10 while Saurav Ghosal steamrolled past Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 in quick time.

Sunayna Kuruvilla's CWG 2022 campaign ended after she lost to Malaysia's Aifa Azman 7-11, 7-11, 7-11.

Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal dominated their matches right from the start

Joshna Chinappa was in complete control right from the word go. She won the first two games without much fuss, but Best came back hard in the third one. The ace Indian, who is also a 18-time national champion, put all her experience into play to outsmart her opponent on extended points.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan player never got going against Ghosal, who dictated terms right from the start.

Ghosal's shots were precise and Wakeel did not have an answer to his opponent's stupendous play.

Incidentally, both Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal are searching for their first Commonwealth Games gold medal in singles and CWG 2022 will be the perfect stage for the duo.

Ramit Tandon had to withdraw just hours before his match and his Jamaican opponent Christopher Binnie thus got a walkover into the next round.

Indian squash contingent for CWG 2022

Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon and Abhay Singh make up the men's singles squad while Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat are representing India in women's singles at CWG 2022.

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Chinappa will team up for the women's doubles category, with Kuruvilla and Anahat forming another pair.

Ghosal and Pallikal Karthik will team up for the mixed doubles matches along with the pair of Tandon and Chinappa.

Tandon and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu along with young guns Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh will be in action in the men's doubles category.

