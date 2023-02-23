“My best friend said yes” – Fans in awe as Michael Phelps makes an adorable anniversary post

Michael Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medalist, recently shared a beautiful anniversary post with his wife Nicole Phelps on Instagram.

In the caption of the post, Phelps wrote:

"8 years ago…My best friend said yes"

Fans react in awe to Michael Phelps' anniversary post

Michael Phelps, often known as the Baltimore Bullet, is the most decorated swimmer in history. His accomplishments as an athlete are far more difficult to describe in words. However, Phelps enjoys a massive fan following both in real life and on social media.

Phelps' anniversary post on his Instagram was well-received by fans, who showered their love with adorable comments. One of them wrote,

"Lucky man."

Another comment read,

"Drowned in your seas of kisses ha"

One fan called the Phelps couple 'gorgeous,'

"Gorgeous couple inside & out!!"

"Cool pics"

Another fan asked,

"Who would have told you no??"

One fan said that he loved watching Phelps swim and now she is enjoying a 'peak' in the swimmer's lifestyle,

"Loved watching you swim and now I love getting a peak of your life with your wonderful family."

Another fan said,

"You guys have made quite the life! Keep working! congrats"

"Go blue and rock and roll"

"God bless"

One fan joked that 'Valentine's Day is over,'

"Valentines day is over.. just kidding lol you guys look great"

Another comment seemed inappropriate to the post but this fan seemed to be hurting,

"If I hadn’t gave up on swimming I would be better"

Another commenter congratulated the lovely couple,

"8 years… where’d that go! Congratulations"

One fan congratulated and called the couple 'great team,'

"Congrats! Great couple, great team"

The next reaction witnessed fan becoming emotional seeing Michael Phelps and his wife and sharing that his twin sons look like Phelps. He added that he was happy for the couple and hoped his sons would find the love of their lives soon,

"These photos make me cry, the first time I ever saw you was when they did the big poster for Subway. I was taken aback because you looked just like my sons' twin. The reason it makes me cry is because I’m so happy for you both, and I hope that one day I saw find the love of his life. He too struggles with depression, and feels unloved and gives me hope when I see your happiness that gives me hope for my son."

Another fan commented on something in his native language which meant,

"Love the look, he is my inspiration in swimming"

How Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson met

At the 2007 ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Annual Awards), Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson became friends. Nicole served as a guide to athletes during the competition when the champion swimmer was there to receive an award.

The couple parted ways prior to the London 2012 Olympic Games. Nonetheless, they made peace in 2014, and then got married in front of a small group of family and friends on June 13, 2016.

The lovely couple is blessed with three sons and are living a happy life together.

