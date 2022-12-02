Wiz Khalifa on smoking weed with Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps might not be a superhuman but rapper Wiz Khalifa thinks the Olympian has got “Aquaman’s lungs.” Interestingly, the comment on the swimmer’s lung capacity is not a compliment to his swimming skills.

Wiz Khalifa recently revealed that he smoked weed with Phelps. Speaking about the opportunity, the rapper said that the most decorated Olympian of all time had strong lungs that could smoke “a joint like in two puffs.”

The Taylor Gang CEO recalled the experience of smoking up with the legendary swimmer while speaking on the latest episode of Spotify’s Rap Caviar podcast. Narrating the story to the show’s host, Jinx, Khalifa said that he had also made jokes about Phelps.

Wiz Khalifa said:

“I just smoked with Michael Phelps. That was pretty cool. And he was super chill… He just kept walking up to me like, ‘This weed is amazing.’ He was like, ‘I feel like I’m floating!’ And I wanted to make a swimming joke but I was like, I’m just gonna keep that to myself, bro.”

He added:

“That dude’s got like, Aquaman’s lungs, bro. The weed inhale – he’s smoking a joint like in two puffs.”

It is pertinent to note that Michael Phelps is known for being an avid hip-hop fan. The legendary swimmer had once named Lil Wayne’s “I’m Me” as his go-to song while competing. The swimmer has even had some interesting conversations with hip-hop artists, like when he had a Twitter back-and-forth with Young Thug.

The swimmer replied to the rapper, who tweeted if Michael Phelps “could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore.” The swimmer almost took it up as a challenge when he replied that he could. The swimmer even replied with a number, claiming that he could make the unpleasant swim in “50ish hours.”

Michael Phelps' infamous bong photo

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Michael Phelps has been linked to marijuana smoking. Back in 2009, Phelps got in trouble after a photo of him using a bong came out. First printed in a British tabloid called News of the World, the picture showed the swimmer smoking up during a party at the University of South Carolina.

The GOAT swimmer didn’t deny the picture. He came out to confirm that the image was real and he later apologized for the action.

In a statement, Michael Phelps said, in 2009:

"I engaged in behavior which was regrettable and demonstrated bad judgement. I'm 23 years old and despite the successes I've had in the pool, I acted in a youthful and inappropriate way, not in a manner people have come to expect from me. For this, I am sorry, I promise my fans and the public it will not happen again."

However, the swimmer was suspended by USA swimming for three months. The Olympian was also stripped of a contract with one of his main sponsors at the time, Kelloggs. The cereal company said they weren't happy with Phelps’ behavior and canceled their relationship with him.

However, other top brands like Speedo, Omega Watches, Hilton Hotels, Visa, and Subway continued to keep Phelps as their ambassador despite the controversy.

