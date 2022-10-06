Watch: What happened when Michael Phelps, John Oliver, & Kristen Bell played 'Foot Flickers'

There's a reason why talk shows are fun to watch. Fans get to know their favorite celebrities outside of their known realm and see them take part in quirky and hilarious games.

In 2016, viewers were in for a treat as they saw three completely different but equally popular worlds collide for a very serious game of 'Foot Flickers' on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Why wouldn't it be fun to have an Emmy-award winning host, a phenomenal actress, and a legendary swimmer, indulge in their competitive spirits?

Multiple Olympic medal-winner Michael Phelps, comedian and television host John Oliver, and actress and co-host for the day, Kristen Bell, competed against each other in 'Foot Flickers' on the show for a toaster oven.

The rules of the game are simple, each player takes turns to kick lined-up balls to a huge dart board in the front until they stick.

The pressure was on Michael Phelps as fellow decorated US swimmer Katie Ledecky had appeared on the show the previous week and had nailed the game by hitting the bull's eye.

Phelps went first and did a decent job as the ball stuck on the board. Kristen Bell went next and it took her three tries to stick her ball. In her first two attempts, she kicked the ball miles away from the dart board.

DeGeneres jokingly asked if she was now feeling differently about the Olympics.

"Are you feeling differently about the Olympics? When you're looking at people, it's so easy."

Beside her, Michael Phelps and John Oliver were discussing kicking strategies. As Oliver went next, Bell looked relieved as she told Phelps, "A very good lesson today." John Oliver pulled an ace out of his sleeve as he kicked the ball closest to the bull's eye.

Finally, it was Oliver who emerged as the winner of 'Foot Flickers' and the recipient of the toaster oven. And DeGeneres had a hilarious way of appreciating his victory on social media. She wrote:

"John Oliver just proved why he’s one of the 25 sexiest celebrities."

"Never knew I needed this combo till today" - Fans on Michael Phelps, John Oliver, and Kristen Bell

Michael Phelps (Image via Getty Images/Mike Stobe)

The game of 'Foot Flickers' in itself is so fun to watch, but when the combination of players is as interesting as Michael Phelps, John Oliver, and Kristen Bell, it is doubly entertaining.

As expected, when the video of the game was posted on YouTube by Ellen DeGeneres, fans had many good things to say. They loved the game but more so loved the trio together. One fan commented:

"Never knew I needed this combo till today. Love all of them!"

A keen observer noticed Phelps and Oliver discussing strategies during Bell's turn and appreciated how seriously they were taking this enjoyable game.

"I love how during Kristen's kick John and Phelps were talking about how to kick the ball, taking it so seriously"

Another fan liked the camaraderie that Phelps and Oliver shared.

"oooh how cute how phelps was helping oliver and then they high 5ed"

Some fans had a hard time believing that John Oliver had defeated Michael Phelps.

"I can't believe John Oliver won! I thought Michel Phelps was going to win!"

But one fan summarized the exact feelings of everyone watching Phelps, Oliver, and Bell play 'Foot Flickers'. The fan definitely spoke on behalf of every viewer.

"This ended too soon"

Well, all in all, who would have thought the combination of Michael Phelps, John Oliver, and Kristen Bell on The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be this entertaining? Because it certainly was a treat.

