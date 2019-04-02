WWE News: CM Punk posts an epic response after John Oliver criticizes WWE

Punk approves.

What's the story?

On the recent edition of HBO's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver presented a piece which highlighted WWE's alleged ill-treatment of its talents.

As part of his routine, the comedian used an old quote of CM Punk from Colt Cabana's podcast where the former WWE Champion opened up about his forgettable experiences with WWE's medical team and the incident from SmackDown when he pooped his pants during a match.

CM Punk responded to Oliver referencing him on the HBO show with a new tweet.

In case you didn't know...

The underlying theme of John Oliver's piece on Last Week Tonight revolved around WWE not paying enough attention to the well-being of its talents.

He touched upon various points and gave documented examples of various Superstars who faced tremendous physical and financial troubles such as Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Roddy Piper, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and King Kong Bundy, amongst others.

Oliver brought up an incident involving CM Punk from 2013 as well, in which the former WWE Superstar claimed that the WWE's medical staff forced him to compete at the European tour despite dealing with a concussion.

Punk had revealed on Colt Cabana's podcast that the WWE doctors bombarded him with Z-Paks (antibiotic), which forced him to soil his pants on an episode of SmackDown.

Punk had even posted a tweet in the aftermath of the aforementioned match against Deam Ambrose from SmackDown back in 2013. Punk stated, “Just s–t my britches on Smackdown. Please RT."

Oliver emphasized on the tweet during his piece, however, didn't air the footage of the match. Instead, he showed a photo of the exact moment when Punk suffered the embarrassing moment during the match.

The heart of the matter

As expected, Punk loved Oliver's mention and tweeted out the following in response, which was in semblance to his original tweet from 2013:

Nicely done, Punk.

Oliver's exposing showcase of WWE's handling of its Superstars as independent contractors has come at the worst possible time for the biggest promotion in the world. With WrestleMania 35 under a week away, WWE released a statement to counteract the mainstream damage that has been caused by the latest edition of Oliver's show.

What's next?

Vince Mcmahon is in damage control mode as the WWE aggressively hit back at John Oliver with a strongly-worded statement. Will the Emmy award-winning host accept WWE's invitation and show at WrestleMania 35? We'll have to wait and watch.

