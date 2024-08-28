UTT 2024: Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots head-to-head and prediction for Match 11 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Bengaluru Smashers will go up against Jaipur Patriots in match 11 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5. While Bengaluru is coming into the match undefeated, the Patriots will be high on confidence of a crucial win in their previous match.

The Bengaluru Smashers could not have asked for a better start to their campaign. They have won both their games of the season so far. The side has been comprehensive in both of their two wins, against the Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan, respectively. They put up a great show in their previous match, winning 10-5, against the Paltans.

On the other hand, Jaipur started their season with a loss against Goa Challengers. However, they have since made a roaring comeback with a 9-6 win over U Mumba TT.

Jaipur Patriots now look in ominous form ahead of their next tie against the Bengaluru Smashers. The form of both sides will make this Ultimate Table Tennis encounter a must-watch clash.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots, Match 11

Date and Time: Thursday, August 29, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots Head-to-Head

The two teams have not met yet at the Ultimate Table Tennis as Jaipur Patriots are making their debut.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots Squads

Bengaluru Smashers: Alvaro Robles (ESP), Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Lily Zhang, Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha.

Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (KOR), Moumita Dutta, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit, Suthasini Saveettabut, Nithyashree Mani.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots Match Prediction

This match is so well-poised that it makes it difficult to pick a favorite. Both Bengaluru Smashers and Jaipur Patriots are coming off impressive performances and will want to give nothing away against each other.

Given that the Smashers have hardly kept a foot wrong in the league so far, they might have a bit of an edge However, clashing the Patriots will not be an easy battle.

Prediction: Bengaluru Smashers to win

Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Bengaluru Smashers and Jaipur Patriots on August 29, will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

