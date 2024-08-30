UTT 2024: Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT head-to-head and prediction for Match 12 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Chennai Lions will face U Mumba TT in match 12 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5. Both teams need a win to strengthen their respective positions on the points table.

Chennai Lions will be coming into this game after an inspiring victory in their previous match. The Lions defeated Dabang Delhi TTC, 8-7, in a closely fought encounter. Though Chennai had lost their first match of the season, they would feel much more confident following their latest victory.

Alternatively, U Mumba started their season brilliantly with a comprehensive win over Dabang Delhi. However, since then, they have lost a bit of steam. U Mumba are coming off two consecutive losses, having lost their recent tie 6-9 to Ahmedabad. The team desperately need a win.

Trending

With plenty on stake for both teams, this Ultimate Table Tennis tie promises to be a competitive game.

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT Match Details

Match: Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT, Match 12

Date and Time: Friday, August 30, 5pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT Head-to-Head

The two teams have met twice in the Ultimate Table Tennis. U Mumba TT came out triumphant in both of those two matches. The last time these teams met was at the UTT 2023, where U Mumba beat Chennai Lions, 8-7.

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT Squads

Chennai Lions: Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (FRA), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (JPN), Sharath Kamal.

U Mumba TT: Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (ESP), Quadri Aruna (NIG), Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT Match Prediction

On paper, both Chennai Lions and U Mumba TT have a very strong squad. The two sides have done well in phases this Ultimate Table Tennis season. Compared to their opponents, the Chennai Lions will enter this match with comparatively greater confidence.

However, they would not want to judge U Mumba solely on their recent shows. For U Mumba TT, this match could be a do-or-die one, as it could play a huge role in deciding their fate for the rest of the season. The side have shown what they are capable of.

Prediction: U Mumba TT to win.

Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Chennai Lions and U Mumba TT will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network on August 30. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 5pm IST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback