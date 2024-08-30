UTT 2024: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT head-to-head and prediction for Match 13 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The Dabang Delhi TTC will be taking on the Puneri Paltan TT in match 13 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5. This match could prove to be an important one, with both sides having won only a lone match each, in the league so far.

While Dabang Delhi TTC had lost its first two matches, they would take a lot of optimism, from the victory in their previous match. The Dabang's roared back into form with a 9-6 win over the Goa Challengers. Having beaten the defending champions convincingly, would have given Delhi, plenty of confidence.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan TT, will be wanting to get back on track as quickly as they can. They had started off their campaign nicely with a win in their first match. However, they went down 5-10, to Bengaluru Smashers, in their next. The loss against Smashers saw the Paltan's committing plenty of mistakes.

Both team's would want to pull the momentum towards them early in this match. An initial advantage could well change the course of the match, making this Ultimate Table Tennis tie, an exciting one.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT, Match 13

Date and Time: Friday, August 30, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT Head-to-Head

Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan TT, have met twice before at the Ultimate Table Tennis. Puneri Paltan has come out victorious on both of those occasions. The last time these team's met was in a closely-fought tie during the UTT 2023. The Paltan's had won that match 8-7.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT Squads

Dabang Delhi TTC: G. Sathiyan, Orawan Paranang (THA), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (AUT), Yashansh Malik, Lakshita Narang

Puneri Paltan TT: Ayhika Mukherjee, Nina Mittelham (GER), Joao Monteiro (POR), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Prediction

The result of this Ultimate Table Tennis match, could have been predicted much more easily, if the Dabang's had not won their last tie. Delhi were looking down and out in the competition, but have lately, performed well, to draw some attention towards themselves.

For Puneri Paltan TT, they would want to identify what they did right in their first match. If the Paltan's can repeat that performance, they would feel, they can defeat a vulnerable and slightly suspectible Delhi side.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan TT to win

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT on August 30, will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

