1 Record each of Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, and John McEnroe that is never going to be broken 

Even before the era of the Big Three began, there were several larger-than-life figures in tennis. The 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s saw some great players ply their trade in tennis, achieving some impressive feats in the process.

In this article, we will take a look at four such players — Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, and John McEnroe — and shed light on one record held by each of them that may never be broken.

#4. John McEnroe - Best win-loss record in a calendar year:

John McEnroe remains one of the most graceful players of all time, whose raw talent has few equals in the history of the game. The American was at his best in 1984, which saw him win a couple of Grand Slams (Wimbledon and the US Open).

More importantly, however, McEnroe lost only three matches during the whole year, ending it with an astounding 82-3 win-loss record. Since then, only Novak Djokovic has come close to matching that in 2015, when he ended the year with a win-loss record of 82-6. McEnroe's incredible record might go on to remain unbroken forever.

#3. Jimmy Connors - Most ATP singles titles in the Open Era:

Jimmy Connors was known for his longevity in the game and finished with 109 career ATP singles titles, including eight Grand Slam singles titles. His record is intact to date, with Roger Federer having come close with 103 singles titles.

Among the current players, Djokovic is far away from Connors' tally with 98 titles of his own. However, the Serb is now focusing primarily on Grand Slams and does not play much in smaller tournaments. Hence, his chances of winning 12 more titles to break Connors' record seem to be quite slim.

#2. Pete Sampras - Year-end world No. 1 for six consecutive years:

Peter Sampras dominated the game during the 1990s, winning seven Wimbledon titles in eight years. There has arguably never been a better player than him on fast courts. The American ended six consecutive years (1993 to 1998) as the world No. 1 — a record that has not been broken yet.

Djokovic has finished eight years as the world No. 1 to date, but his spells have been interrupted by stints enjoyed by other players. We can safely assume that Sampras' record will remain intact for a long, long time.

#1. Andre Agassi - Winning the career Super Slam:

Andre Agassi remains the only player to win the career Super Slam, which includes winning the four Grand Slams, the Olympic Gold, the Davis Cup, and the ATP Tour Finals. It is a testimony to Agassi's unquestionable versatility as a player.

Novak Djokovic can, however, touch that record by winning the Olympic Gold in Paris this year. However, this year’s event will be held on clay, which is not the Serb's favorite surface. Hence, Agassi's record might not be matched ever again if the 36-year-old falters at the Games in France.

