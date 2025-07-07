10 American tennis players to make their top 10 debut in the 2020s ft. Emma Navarro, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, & Amanda Anisimova

American tennis has not been quite the same since Serena Williams' retirement in 2022. However, the likes of Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys have won Grand Slams during the past decade to keep the flag of American tennis quite high.

A number of tennis players from the United States have gained prominence during the current decade. In fact, 10 American players have broken into the top 10 since 2020. In this article, we will take a look at those 10 players:

#1 Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin made her Grand Slam debut in 2015 and gradually gained prominence as a player. She had to wait until 2020 to win her first Grand Slam title, when she won the Australian Open.

After winning the Australian Open, Kenin rose to the No. 7 spot in the WTA rankings. She was thus the first American player to break into the top 10 in the 2020s.

#2 Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins was a late bloomer in women's tennis. Having made her WTA debut in 2014, Kenin had to wait until 2022 to get into the top 10.

Collins reached the Australian Open final in 2022, beating Iga Swiatek in the process. She lost to Ashleigh Barty in the final, but became the American No. 1 and world No. 7 thanks to her performance.

#3 Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula made her WTA debut in 2011. However, it took her nearly 11 years to reach the top 10. She reached the French Open quarterfinal in 2022 and was rewarded with a No. 8 ranking in the world as a result.

Pegula reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals that year and rose to the No. 5 spot in the world.

#4 Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff made her WTA debut in 2019, reaching the main draw of Wimbledon as the youngest player in the Open Era. She had to wait for three years to get into the top 10.

In 2022, Gauff reached the final of the French Open and the quarterfinals of the US Open to become the world's No. 8 player. Since then, she has won the US Open and French Open titles and remains one of the top players in the world.

#5 Taylor Fritz

Although the standard of American men's tennis has deteriorated since the turn of the new century, Taylor Fritz remains one of the few Americans to have reached the top 10.

In 2022, Fritz won the Indian Wells and Korea Open titles to break into the top 10. He made his debut in 2015 and continues to be among the top 10 players in the world.

#6 Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe made his ATP debut in 2014. He played for almost a decade before entering the top 10. In 2023, he won the US men's claycourt championship and the Stuttgart Open to reach the top 10.

Tiafoe still remains the second-most consistent American male player behind Fritz on the Tour.

#7 Emma Navarro

At 24, Emma Navarro is still relatively young and remains one of the top-10 female players in the world. She made her WTA debut in 2019 but had to wait five years to get into the top 10.

Navarro reached the Wimbledon quarterfinal and US Open semifinal in 2024 and subsequently broke into the top 10 for the first time.

#8 Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul is one of the most consistent American players on the Tour. He made his ATP debut in 2015 but broke into the top 10 only at the Australian Open in 2025 by reaching the quarterfinals.

Paul has made his mark as one of the top American male players for the last few years. He still should have a few years left at the top.

#9 Ben Shelton

At the age of 23, Ben Shelton has already reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals. He made his ATP debut in 2022 and reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2023 and the Australian Open in 2025.

Shelton reached the semifinals of the BOSS Open in 2025 to break into the top 10. He is the brightest young prospect that US tennis has at the moment.

#10 Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova made her WTA debut in 2016 but had to wait until 2025 to win her first WTA title at the Qatar Open.

Anisimova then reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon to break into the top 10 for the first time. Anisimova's spot in the top 10 will be reflected after the fresh rankings come out after Wimbledon.

