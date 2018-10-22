10 of the greatest women's tennis players

Women's tennis has been blessed with countless champions over the years, who became legends of the game. So here is a list of 10 greatest women's players in the history of tennis.

Before we begin, let us keep in mind that the beginning of Open Era didn’t affect women's tennis as much as the men's tennis. So we are including players like Margaret Court and Billie Jean King in this list who played half of their tennis before Open Era began. But we have to exclude players like Maureen Connolly (9 Grand Slams) from early 1950s, Helen Wills Moody (19 Grand Slams) and Suzanne Lenglen (8 Grand Slams) from 1930s because there are not many sources for proper analysis of their game, Thus it would be unjust to rate them with their successors.

We are only taking performances in singles into consideration. So we have to overlook Navratilova’s doubles partner Pam Shriver's incredible doubles record. Similarly, we have to leave out other doubles champions like Margaret Court, Martina Hingis, the Williams sisters and other incredible doubles players. Having said that, let us begin the countdown.

10. Venus Williams

Venus Williams

Career highlights

Grand Slam titles: 7

Career Singles Titles: 49

Career Win % : 77

Weeks as world No. 1 : 11

1 WTA Finals title and Sydney Olympic Gold

35 matches winning streak in 2000

Venus turned pro in 1994 at the age of just 14 and 24 years later she is still winning matches at the age of 38. She is still among the top players on tour. Her rivalry with Serena is one of the few good rivalries in women’s tennis in the current century.

Her speed on the court is lightning quick. The Sydney Olympic Gold medallist has a strong serve and a great forehand which make her great from the baseline. The five-time Wimbledon champion's style of play is most suitable for grass.

