10 players Rafael Nadal has beaten 6-0 at the French Open ft. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, & Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal's 112-4 record at the French Open is unprecedented not only in tennis, but in all of individual sports. The Spaniard's 14 titles at the Roland Garros have seen him dominate several top players in his long career.

There are 20 players whom Nadal has bagelled at the French Open, meaning winning a set 6-0. This includes two of the other Big Three - Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - and the current World No. 1, Jannik Sinner.

Let's take a look at some of the players who were bagelled by Nadal at the French Open

#10 Sebastian Grosjean (2005)

In Picture: Sebastian Grosjean (Getty)

Rafael Nadal's maiden French Open bagel came in his debut edition of 2005 against Sebastian Grosjean. The Spaniard faced off against the Frenchman in the fourth round. Grosjean was the more experienced player; it was Nadal's first Roland Garros while the Frenchman had reached the last four in Paris in 2001.

However, the young Nadal showed no nerves, winning the first set while the veteran Frenchman won the second set. With the match in balance, the Spaniard showed his mettle, winning the third set 6-0, and winning the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. He went on to win his maiden French Open with wins over David Ferrer, Roger Federer, and Mariano Puerta.

#9 David Ferrer (2005, 2014)

In Picture: David Ferrer (Getty)

After winning his first bagel at the French Open against Grosjean in 2005, Nadal bagelled his next opponent, David Ferrer, in the quarterfinals. Ferrer was ranked 21 at that time and had the experience of playing at the French Open in previous editions.

However, Nadal had a then-2-1 head-to-head record against Ferrer, winning against him in Stuttgart and Miami that season. Playing his first Roland Garros quarterfinal, Nadal secured a dominant 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 win over his compatriot.

Nadal also bagelled Ferrer at the 2014 French Open, when the duo met in the quarterfinals again, with the scoreline being 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1 in the former's favor.

#8 Carlos Moya (2007)

Rafael Nadal (L) with Carlos Moya (R) (Getty)

Nadal faced off against compatriot Carlos Moya in the quarterfinals of the 2007 French Open. The match had the potential to be a close affair, as the head-to-head was a competitive 3-2 in favor of Nadal.

However, in yet another masterclass from the defending champion, Nadal won the clash with a dominant 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 scoreline. Nadal then went on to win against two of his biggest rivals, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, in the semifinal and final, respectively, winning his third French Open title.

#7 Fernando Verdasco (2008)

Rafael Nadal was at his peak form in 2008, securing dominant wins in his first three rounds at the 2008 French Open, including a bagel set against Nicolas Devilder in the second round. This was ominous for his fourth-round opponent, Fernando Verdasco, against whom Nadal had a 5-0 head-to-head record.

What followed was an absolute drubbing by Nadal, who lost only three games in the whole match, winning 6-1, 6-0, 6-2. He used the momentum of this performance to win against the likes of Nicolas Almagro, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer to win his fourth consecutive French Open title.

#6 Roger Federer (2008)

In Picture: Roger Federer (Getty)

The 2008 French Open final was the third consecutive year in which Nadal and Federer faced off against each other in the final in Paris. The Spaniard had beaten the Swiss at the French Open for the last three years, and Federer was determined to win at Roland Garros, the only Major missing from his resume at that time.

Nadal had an 11-5 head-to-head record against Federer at the time, losing only one claycourt match against the Swiss maestro. The Spaniard had already beaten Federer at Monte-Carlo and Hamburg that season. However, a Grand Slam final between the two finest players of the generation was expected to be a close contest.

In one of their most one-sided matches in the iconic rivalry, Nadal blew away Federer, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-0. The Spaniard never lost to his great rival at Roland Garros, winning all six matches they contested in Paris.

#5 Dominic Thiem (2017)

In Picture: Dominic Thiem (Getty)

Rafael Nadal faced off against young and upcoming star Dominic Thiem in the semifinal of the 2017 French Open. Nadal was making a comeback from an injury in the 2017 season. However, the Spaniard had not done well at the French Open in the previous two editions in 2015 and 2016.

With Nadal seemingly past his prime and Thiem's rise, many thought the young Austrian had a chance against the Spaniard. Those thoughts were quickly dismissed, as Nadal blew away his opponent, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 to reach his tenth final in Paris. He won his final against Stan Wawrinka, and secured his 10th Roland Garros title.

Nadal and Thiem would contest in the French Open finals in 2018 and 2019, which the Spaniard won in three and four sets, respectively.

#4 Novak Djokovc (2020)

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Before the 2020 French Open final clash against Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal had already played him seven times at Roland Garros, winning six of those matches, including the finals in 2012 and 2014. However, Djokovic was the No.1 player at that time and was considered one of the only players who could beat Nadal in Paris, having done so before in 2015.

Nadal started the match with a strong statement, winning the first set 6-0 against one of his arch-rivals. He used the momentum to win the second set 6-2 and maintain his grip on the match. Djokovic tried his best in the third set to stretch the match, but Nadal won 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, winning a 13th title at Roland Garros.

#3 Richard Gasquet (2021)

In picture: Richard Gasquet (Getty)

The head-to-head record between Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet has been one of the one-sided records in men's tennis. Before their second-round clash at the 2021 French Open, the Spaniard had won all 16 of his encounters against the Frenchman, including two at Roland Garros in 2005 and 2018.

This clash was no different, as Nadal won the first set 6-0, which symbolized the one-sided nature of the rivalry. Gasquet fought in the second set, but could not hold off the Spaniard, who won 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the next round and take the head-to-head record to 17-0.

#2 Jannik Sinner (2021)

Rafael Nadal faced off against upcoming Italian Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open. The match was touted as the battle of generations as the Spaniard represented the old guard in men's tennis, and the Italian was the new blood in the sport.

The first set was a close contest, as Nadal edged his younger opponent 7-5. However, the Spaniard slowly moved ahead of his Italian opponent, winning the second set 6-3. If any fightback was expected of Sinner, those hopes were quickly dashed, as Nadal stamped his authority, closing out the match with a 6-0 win in the third set.

#1 Casper Ruud (2022)

In Picture: Casper Ruud (Getty)

The last bagel for Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros came at the 2022 final against Casper Ruud. The Spaniard was in tremendous form in 2022, having won the Australian Open and defeating the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev to reach the final.

Nadal was the favorite going into the match, and started similarly, winning the first set 6-3. He kept his foot on the pedal, taking the second set in a similar scoreline. He justified his favorite tag as he demolished his Norwegian opponent 6-0 in the third set, winning a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.

