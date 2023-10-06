"100 percent hearsay, at least all the stuff that I read and the quotes that I read" - When Serena Williams commented on Maria Sharapova's book

Serena Williams once gave her thoughts on Maria Sharapova's book, claiming that it was "hearsay".

Sharapova's autobiography, "Unstoppable: My Life So Far" was published in 2017 and the Russian wrote about Williams. She stated that the American's dominance against her came down to the 2004 Wimbledon final, after which she cried in the locker room.

Williams and Sharapova were set to meet in the fourth round of the 2018 French Open, and the American was asked about her rival's comments in her post-match press conference after defeating Julia Goerges in the third round.

She responded by calling the Russian's book "100% hearsay", adding that she often cried in the locker room after a defeat, which was a normal thing to do.

"I think the book was 100 percent hearsay, at least all the stuff that I read and the quotes that I read, which was a little bit disappointing. But I’ve cried in the locker room many times after a loss. That’s what I’ve seen a lot of people do, and I think it’s normal," Williams said.

"I think, if anything, it shows the passion and the desire and the will that you have to want to go out there and do the best. It’s a Wimbledon final. I think it would be more shocking if I wasn’t in tears. I am emotional, and I do have emotions, and I wear them on my sleeve. I’m human," she added.

Williams added that whatever happened in the locker room should stay there and not be written about.

"I think what happens there should definitely, maybe, stay there and not necessarily talk about it in a not-so-positive way in a book," the American said.

Serena Williams withdrew from the 2018 French Open before her match against Maria Sharapova due to a pectoral muscle injury.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova faced each other in four Grand Slam finals

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova after their encounter at the 2019 US Open

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova faced one another on 22 occasions, with only four fixtures coming in the Grand Slam finals. The American came out on top thrice.

The first Major title clash between the two came at Wimbledon in 2004, with 17-year-old Sharapova winning 6-1, 6-4. They then locked horns in the final of the 2007 Australian Open, and an unseeded Serena Williams beat a top-seeded Sharapova 6-1, 6-2.

The third Grand Slam final between the two came at the 2013 French Open, with the American winning 6-4, 6-4 to clinch her second title at the clay-court Major and her first since 2002. Their last Major final came two years later, at the 2015 Australian Open, and Williams won 6-3, 7-6(5).

Apart from Grand Slam tournaments, Williams and Sharapova also squared off in the gold medal match at the 2012 London Olympics, with the former registering a comprehensive 6-0, 6-1 win.

