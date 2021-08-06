John Isner became the 11th man in the Open Era to win six or more titles in one tournament when he beat Brandon Nakashima in the final of the 2021 Atlanta Open on Sunday.

Since the start of the Open Era in 1968, there have been only 10 others to have recorded such a feat. Understandably, quite a few all-time greats haven't been able to match Isner's remarkable achievement. But who are the men that have?

Here, we take a look at the 11 male players who have won six or more titles at a single tournament in the Open Era.

11. John Isner (1 tournament: 6 x Atlanta Open)

John Isner with his sixth Atlanta title

The Atlanta Open was founded in 2010 and 11 editions of the tournament have been held to date. John Isner has emerged victorious in six of those - three in a row from 2013 to 2015, and then in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

His list of scalps in the finals consists of Kevin Anderson, Dudi Sela, Marcos Baghdatis, Ryan Harrison and Brandon Nakashima.

In addition to his six titles, the 6'10" giant has appeared in three other finals at the venue. The 2012 and 2019 editions of the tournament are the only times Isner did not feature on championship day.

10. Balazs Taroczy (1 tournament: 6 x Dutch Open)

The Dutch Open was founded in 1898 and during its lifetime, it was contested on outdoor clay in three different venues - Hilversum, Amsterdam and Amersfoort. It was eventually abolished in 2008.

Balasz Taroczy won only 13 titles in his career, with six of them coming at the Dutch Open. From 1976 to 1983, he featured in seven of the eight finals at Hilversum. He lifted the title on six occasions - in 1976 and then five times in a row from 1978 to 1982.

The Hungarian beat six different opponents in the six finals he won - Ricardo Cano, Tom Okker, Tomas Smid, Harron Ismail, Heinz Gunthardt and Buster Mottram.

9. Jimmy Connors (1 tournament: 6 x Birmingham Indoor International Championships)

Jimmy Connors

Played from 1973 to 1980 in Alabama, USA, the Birmingham Indoor International Championships was dominated by one man. Jimmy Connors won six of the eight editions of the tournament - four in a row from 1974 to 1977, and two more in 1979 and 1980.

The tournament was played on indoor carpet. Like Taroczy at Hilversum, Connors beat six different opponents to lift his six Birmingham titles - Sandy Mayer, Billy Martin, Roscoe Tanner, Bill Scanlon, Eddie Dibbs and Eliot Teltscher.

8. Andre Agassi (1 tournament: 6 x Miami Open)

Andre Agassi

The ATP Masters Series consisting of nine 'big' tournaments came into being in 1990. That was the first year Andre Agassi won the Miami Open.

The event was held at Key Biscayne during Agassi's time. In addition to winning the inaugural Masters edition of the tournament, the American went on to lift the title another five times during the course of his career - in 1995, 1996 and three in a row from 2001 to 2003.

Agassi triumphed over six different opponents in the six finals he won - Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Goran Ivanisevic, Jan-Michael Gambill, Roger Federer and Carlos Moya.

The American also lost two finals in Miami.

7. Ivan Lendl (1 tournament: 6 x Canada Open)

Ivan Lendl

Founded in 1881, the Canadian Open is one of the oldest tournaments that is still a part of the main tour. The tournament has been graced by a number of illustrious champions, with Ivan Lendl the most successful of the lot.

The Czech-American dominated the tournament in the 1980s, when it alternated between the cities of Toronto and Montreal every year. He lifted the title six times - in 1980, 1981, 1983 and three in a row from 1987 to 1989. He also finished runner-up in 1982, 1985 and 1992.

Lendl beat a different opponent in every final he won - Bjorn Borg, Eliot Teltscher, Anders Jarryd, Stefan Edberg, Kevin Curren and John McEnroe.

6. Bjorn Borg (1 tournament: 6 x Roland Garros)

Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg became the first man to win six editions of the same Grand Slam in the Open Era when he won the French Open in 1981. Impressively, Borg appeared in Paris only eight times during the course of his short career, winning on six occasions.

The Swede lifted the title in 1974 and 1975 and then four times in a row from 1978 to 1981. He triumphed over the likes of Manuel Orantes, Guillermo Vilas, Victor Pecci, Vitas Gerulaitis and Ivan Lendl in the six finals he contested at Roland Garros.

5. Pete Sampras (1 tournament: 7 x Wimbledon)

Pete Sampras

While Borg was the first man to win six Grand Slams at the same venue, Pete Sampras one-upped him when he won his seventh title at Wimbledon at the turn of the millennium.

'Pistol', as he was popularly nicknamed, dominated the tournament in the 1990s. He won three championships in a row from 1993 to 1995, and then another four in a row from 1997 to 2000.

The list of players who fell to Sampras on championship day includes Jim Courier, Goran Ivanisevic, Boris Becker, Cedric Pioline, Andre Agassi and Patrick Rafter.

4. Guillermo Vilas (1 tournament: 8 x Argentina Open)

Guillermo Vilas

Even though the tournament in Buenos Aires has diminished in stature in recent times, it was once considered among the most prestigious stops on the tennis calender.

The Argentina Open was dominated by its hometown hero Guillermo Vilas in the 1970s. Vilas featured in 10 of the 12 finals from 1972 to 1982 (the tournament had two editions in 1977) and lifted the title eight times in total - six in a row from 1973 to 1977, and then in 1979 and 1982.

He beat Bjorn Borg, Manuel Orantes, Adriano Panatta, Jaime Fillol, Wojtek Fibak, Jose-Luis Clerc and Alejandro Ganzabal in the finals he won.

3. Novak Djokovic (4 tournaments: 9 x Australian Open, 6 x Wimbledon, 6 x Miami Open, 6 x China Open)

Novak Djokovic

No points for guessing which three players occupy the top three positions on this list.

Novak Djokovic has won six or more titles at four separate tournaments.

The Serb has enjoyed the most success at the Australian Open, where he has collected nine titles from as many finals. After his maiden Grand Slam win in Melbourne in 2008, he went on to lift the title three times in a row from 2011 to 2013, then in 2015, 2016, and again thrice in a row from 2019 to 2021.

His wins in the finals have come over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev.

Wimbledon has been Djokovic's next favorite hunting ground among the four Majors. Having appeared in seven finals, he has won the championship six times - in 2011, 2014, 2015 and then its three latest editions from 2018 to 2021.

Nadal, Roger Federer, Kevin Anderson and Matteo Berretini are the players who have been defeated by the Serb in the finals.

Apart from the Grand Slams, Djokovic has also won six titles in both Miami (seven finals) and Beijing (six finals). He won the Miami Masters in 2007, 2011, 2012 and then three times in a row from 2014 to 2016. Djokovic registered victories over Guillermo Canas, Nadal, Murray and Kei Nishikori in the finals.

In Beijing, Djokovic won in 2009 and 2010 and then four times in a row from 2012 to 2015, with victories over Marin Cilic, David Ferrer, Tsonga, Nadal and Tomas Berdych on championship day.

2. Rafael Nadal (4 tournaments: 13 x Roland Garros, 12 x Barcelona Open, 11 x Monte Carlo Open, 10 x Italian Open)

Rafael Nadal

No player in the history of the sport has owned a surface like Rafael Nadal's monopolized clay. Like Djokovic, the Spaniard has also won six or more titles at four different tournaments.

Nadal has won Roland Garros a whopping 13 times from as many finals. He won in Paris four times in a row from 2005 to 2008, then five times in a row from 2010 to 2014, and then again four times on the trot from 2017 to 2020. In the finals he contested, he beat Mariano Puerta, Roger Federer, Robin Soderling, Novak Djokovic, David Ferrer, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

At Barcelona, Nadal has featured in 12 finals and has emerged victorious in all of them. He won the title five times in a row from 2005 to 2009, then thrice in a row from 2011 to 2013, followed by a hat-trick of titles from 2016 to 2019, and its most recent edition in 2021.

His opponents in the finals have been Juan Carlos Ferrero, Tommy Robredo, Guillermo Canas, Ferrer, Nicolas Almagro, Kei Nishikori, Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In addition to holding the record for the highest number of titles at a single Grand Slam, Nadal also holds the record for the most titles won at a single Masters tournament.

He contested 12 finals in Monte Carlo and won the tournament 11 times - eight in a row from 2005 to 2012, and then three in a row from 2016 to 2018. The list of fallen victims in those finals comprises Guillermo Coria, Federer, Djokovic, Fernando Verdasco, Ferrer, Gael Monfils, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Nishikori.

Nadal has also won the Rome Masters 10 times from 12 finals. He won thrice in a row from 2005 to 2007, then in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2021, beating the likes of Coria, Federer, Fernando Gonzalez, Djokovic, Ferrer and Alexander Zverev.

1. Roger Federer (7 tournaments: 10 x Swiss Indoors, 10 x Halle Open, 8 x Wimbledon, 8 x Dubai Open, 7 x Cincinnati Open, 6 x Australian Open, 6 x Tour Finals)

Roger Federer

Eight men in the Open Era have won six or more titles at exactly one tournament. Roger Federer, meanwhile, has won at least six titles at seven different tournaments.

In Basel, Federer appeared in a staggering 15 finals and won the tournament 10 times. He won three in a row from 2006 to 2008, then in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015 and then again thrice on the trot from 2017 to 2019.

His wins in the finals have come against different opponents - Fernando Gonzalez, Jarko Nieminen, David Nalbandian, Novak Djokovic, Kei Nishikori, David Goffin, Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin del Potro, Marius Copil and Alex de Minaur.

The Swiss has a similar record in Halle, where he has won the title 10 times from 13 finals - four in a row from 2003 to 2006, then in 2008, then thrice in a row from 2013 to 2015, then in 2017 and 2019.

Like in Basel, he has defeated 10 different opponents for his 10 titles in Halle - Nicolas Kiefer, Mardy Fish, Marat Safin, Tomas Berdych, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Mikhail Youzhny, Alejandro Falla, Andreas Seppi, Alexander Zverev and Goffin.

At Wimbledon, Federer has claimed eight titles from 12 finals - five in a row from 2003 to 2007, then in 2009, 2012 and 2017, beating Mark Philippoussis, Andy Roddick, Nadal, Andy Murray and Marin Cilic.

The Swiss has won eight titles in Dubai in 10 finals appearances. He emerged victorious thrice in a row from 2003 to 2005, then in 2007, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2019. He beat eight different opponents for his eight titles - Jiri Novak, Feliciano Lopez, Ivan Ljubicic, Youzhny, Murray, Berdych, Djokovic and sitsipas.

Cincinnati has been Federer's most successful Masters venue. The Swiss has lifted the title seven times from eight finals. He won in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2015, beating the likes of Roddick, James Blake, Djokovic, Fish and David Ferrer.

The Australian Open is another Grand Slam where Federer has collected at least six titles. Featuring in seven finals, he has lifted the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup six times - in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018. He beat a different opponent in every final he won - Safin, Marcos Baghdatis, Gonzalez, Murray, Nadal and Cilic.

Federer has been the most successful man at the season-ending championships, where he has also collected six titles from 10 appearances in the final. Federer lifted the trophy in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2011, beating six different opponents in Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt, Blake, Ferrer, Nadal and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

It can also be noted that the Swiss won four times in Hamburg and twice in Madrid, thereby giving him six titles at the "third" claycourt Masters event. In theory, this would mean he has won six titles at a single tournament on every surface currently in existence - grass, clay, indoor and outdoor hard.

However, since the period under consideration incorporates the entirety of the Open Era and the Masters series came into existence only in 1990, such an 'equivalence' cannot be drawn. Hence, the claycourt Masters tournament at Hamburg/Madrid does not count towards Federer's tally.

Edited by Arvind Sriram