1999 v 2021: The glory days of American men's tennis are set to be back

American men's tennis looks on the path to glory right now. Many youngsters including the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Sebastian Korda, and others are making a huge mark on the ATP tour and have delivered some impressive performances this season.

Tokyo was the first time in 101 years that the American tennis contingent failed to win any medals at the Olympics. The squad missed the services of Venus and Serena Williams, who have brought immense success to the United States over the past two decades.

However, the young American men on the tour seem to be on the road to success and can earn a name for themselves in the upcoming years.

Nine American male tennis players managed to finish the year within the top 60 of the ATP rankings. The list includes John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, Sebastian Korda, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Mackenzie McDonald, Jenson Brooksby and Marcos Giron.

The last time this happened was way back in 1999 when the Americans were dominating the ATP tour. Two of their star players, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras, were World No. 1 and World No. 3 respectively at the time. However, there's a difference now in the average age which was 27.3 in the 1990s compared to 25.1 right now.

Andre Agassi (second from left) with Pete Sampras (extreme right)

Since most of these players are young and are currently less than 25 years old, there is a high possibility that they can go on to dominate the tour in the future.

Performances of American male tennis players in the 2021 tennis season

Eight different American male tennis players reached the finals of an ATP tournament in 2021, which is also exactly what happened in 1999. These eight players are John Isner, Sam Querrey, Mackenzie McDonald, Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, Sebastian Korda, Jenson Brooksby, and Brandon Nakashima.

John Isner at the Laver Cup 2021

John Isner emerged victorious at the 2021 Atlanta Open. Apart from this, he was also a semifinalist at the National Bank Open and a quarterfinalist at the Mutua Madrid Open.

BNP Paribas Open - Day 4

Sam Querrey ended up as the runner-up of the Mallorca Open and semifinalist of the Stuttgart Open, while Reilly Opelka finished as the runner-up of the National Bank Open and as a semifinalist at the Italian Open.

Taylor Fritz at the Rolex Paris Masters 2021

Taylor Fritz broke into headlines after defeating Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters but lost in the semifinals. Later in the year, he also ended up as the runnerup of the St. Petersburg Open and reached the quarterfinals of the Rolex Paris Masters as well.

Frances Tiafoe at the Vienna Open 2021

Frances Tiafoe played exceptionally well at the 2021 Vienna Open. Beginning as a qualifier, he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, Diego Schwartzman, and Jannik Sinner in back-to-back matches to reach the finals of the tournament. However, Zverev defeated him in the finals and ultimately, the American had to be satisfied with the runners-up trophy.

Sebastian Korda at the ATP Next-Gen Finals 2021

21-year-old Sebastian Korda also earned a name for himself in the 2021 tennis season. He ended up as the runner-up of the Next Gen ATP Finals and reached the round of 16 of the Wimbledon Championships 2021 in his debut season.

Next Gen ATP Finals - Day Four

Another American youngster, Brandon Nakashima, delivered some stunning performances on the court. However, he was quite unfortunate as he lost back-to-back finals at the Los Cabos and Atlanta Open.

Despite not having a successful Olympic campaign, 2021 proved to be a great tennis season overall for the new generation of American men on the tour. Fans will be hopeful that one of them will lift a Grand Slam trophy in the near future.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya