2017 Miami Masters: 5 matchups we would love to watch

With the Miami Masters commencing soon, here are five matchups we would love to watch.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 18:47 IST

Stan Wawrinka and Alexander Zverev could face each other in the fourth round at the Miami Masters

The Indian Wells Masters came to an enthralling end with Roger Federer beating compatriot and friend Stan Wawrinka in the final in straight sets to win his 5th Indian Wells Masters title, his 25th Masters 1000 title, and 90th career title. Now, we’re off to Miami for the hardcourt-season ending Masters 1000 tournament.

The main draw for the tournament has already been released and the first round itself has plenty of evenly matched matchups. Looking at the main draw, many fans have picturized their most awaited matchups and here are five matchups we would love to see at the Miami Masters.

#5. Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Zverev

While Stan Wawrinka has been establishing himself to be equal to the Big Four, the 19-year old Alexander Zverev has established himself as the future of tennis with many critics touting him as a future Grand Slam champion and World No.1.



So far, Wawrinka and the younger Zverev have met once, at the final of the St. Petersburg Open where Zverev shocked the newly-crowned US Open Champion in three sets to win his maiden ATP title. While Zverev put up a few promising performances this year, Wawrinka put up impressive performances at the Australian Open and Indian Wells Masters where he reached the semis and final respectively.



Both Wawrinka and Zverev who are seeded first and 16th respectively, are in the first quarter of the main draw and will be locking horns in the fourth round of the tournament provided they reach there.

Both players exited the Miami Masters in the second round last year and are expected to have a strong performance this year, with their matchup expected to be an electrifying one.