2018 ATP Finals, Semifinal 2: Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson - Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 25 // 17 Nov 2018, 12:28 IST

Djokovic and Anderson will face each other in the second semifinal.

The world number 1 and top seed Novak Djokovic will meet the world number 6 and fourth seed Kevin Anderson in the second semi-final of the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

Djokovic comes into this match on the back of three straight-set victories, of which only one set went into a tie-break. On the other hand, Anderson looked in imperious form in his first two matches, especially against a hapless Kei Nishikori, only to come crashing down against Roger Federer in his third round robin match.

Till the match against Federer, in the eyes of most experts, it was Anderson, and not Federer, who looked like the most likely threat to Djokovic’s pursuit of a record-equaling sixth World Tour Finals crown. However, his level dropped alarmingly against Federer, and he lost in straight sets.

His most potent weapon, the big booming serve, deserted him. He could land only 57% of his first serves and was broken a whopping four times. If he is to have a chance against Djokovic, widely regarded as the best returner in the game, he will have to make a significant improvement to his service game.

Apart from serving well, Anderson also needs to be aggressive on Djokovic’s second serve. What is a cause of concern for him is that Djokovic’s second serve win percentage in his last match against Marin Cilic was at a staggering 91%, a per cent higher than his first serve win percentage!

Anderson certainly faces a daunting task against a rampaging Djokovic. He has lost seven consecutive matches to the Serbian after winning their very first encounter way back in 2008 at Miami Masters. After that, he has not only lost seven consecutive matches, he has managed to win only two sets in the last ten years, with those two sets coming in tie-break wins of that famous fourth-round match at Wimbledon in 2015.

However, Anderson of 2018 is a very different beast to what he was till 2016. In the last two years, he has improved significantly in terms of skill, fitness and mental fortitude. He has made to two grand slam finals as well. If he can bring back the level of his tennis that we saw against Kei Nishikori, he can certainly pose a challenge to Djokovic. However, even then it’s the top seed who would still have the edge.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in Straight Sets