2018 ATP World Tour Finals: Roger Federer vs Kevin Anderson, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 62 // 15 Nov 2018, 11:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Three

The number two seed Roger Federer and the number four seed Kevin Anderson face off against each other in their last match of the round robin stage of the ATP World Tour Finals. Four days ago, Federer would have been an overwhelming favourite in this matchup, but much water has flown in the Thames since then.

After the title in Basel and a spirited show in the Paris Masters, Federer seemed to be in prime form to challenge for a record-extending seventh ATP World Tour Finals title and his hundredth overall. He may still do it here in London.

But that prospect has diminished quite a bit after his first two matches, where he was rusty and erratic in one and came out on top in the other, thanks primarily to his opponent over-thinking and over-strategizing, and coming a cropper in the end.

On the other hand, Anderson came to London on the back of a painful defeat to Kei Nishikori at Paris Masters. But increasingly, it is he, and not Federer, who seems the one who could possibly stop a rampaging Novak Djokovic from winning a record-equaling sixth World Tour Finals title.

If he was impressive against Dominic Thiem in his opening match, against Nishikori he was simply unstoppable. The 6-0, 6-1 scoreline reflects the nature of the annihilation that Anderson inflicted on the Japanese. Nishikori had come into this match riding on the confidence of getting past Federer after two unsuccessful attempts in the last one month.

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Three

But he was simply outplayed on all fronts by Anderson, who almost double-bageled him. Anderson termed it as probably the best match he has ever played. Sometimes, players tend to come crashing down to earth after a stupendous high such as this one. But that’s unlikely to happen to Anderson. He is a very down-to-earth player.

He plays tough, plays each point on its merit, and never gives up even when the chips are down – a trait that was amply demonstrated during the most famous win of his career – against Federer – when he came from two sets down on the Maestro’s favourite court, to clinch a match that will be remembered for ages, not for its shock value, but for Anderson’s grit and never-say-die attitude.

Federer certainly looked a better player in his match against Dominic Thiem, after his erratic display against Nishikori. But he was also largely helped by the confusion in the strategy of Thiem who tried to change his game style, in order to become more aggressive. Against Anderson, Federer cannot expect that sort of erratic display. So, this could very well turn out to be Federer’s last match of the season.

Prediction: Kevin Anderson to win in Straight Sets