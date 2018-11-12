×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

2018 ATP World Tour Finals: Novak Djokovic vs John Isner, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
44   //    12 Nov 2018, 12:48 IST

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to defeat Isner in Nitto ATP Finals
Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to defeat Isner in Nitto ATP Finals

On paper, Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to beat John Isner in the group stage match at the 2018 Nitto ATP Finals in London.

The Serbian is ranked number 1 in the world, and is a five-time winner at the year-end event. The American is world number 10, and this is his debut in the World Tour Finals. Even this debut was possible only because two of the world’s top eight, Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro, withdrew from the event due to injury.

Their head to head record is very much against Isner who has lost a whopping eight matches of the ten they have played against each other. What’s worse is he has lost all of his last five encounters to Novak, and all of them were on his preferred surface – hard court.

Isner last won a match against Djokovic way back in 2013 when he got the better of him in the Cincinnati Quarter Final in a tight three-setter. He has not played against the Serbian since 2015 when he was easily beaten in straight sets in the China Open.

Now he is running into him after a gap of three years when the Serbian is in top form and looks almost invincible. Novak has won the last two Grand Slams of the year and two Masters events along with a runner-up finish at Paris Masters.

But all is not lost for Isner. There is certainly some cause for optimism for the 6’ 10’’ American. He will draw confidence from the fact that he too has had a great season and has had some big achievements of his own this year.

Isner can draw inspiration from his Miami Masters title which he won by beating three top 10 players in the process – Marin Cilic, Juan Martin del Potro and Alexander Zverev. He also managed to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon, where he lost to Kevin Anderson in a marathon encounter.

He will also be buoyed by the fact that Djokovic comes into this tournament on the back of a loss to the big-serving Karen Khachanov. Like the young Russian, Isner too has a big booming serve and a great forehand. If he can manage to defend well on his backhand side, he can certainly cause an upset.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in 3 Sets

Topics you might be interested in:
2018 ATP World Tour Finals Novak Djokovic John Isner 2018 Paris Masters Schedule
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Novak Djokovic at 2018 ATP World Tour Finals: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
ATP World Tour Finals 2018: Preview and Analysis
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer at 2018 ATP World Tour Finals: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Previewing The Two Groups 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 matches at the ATP World Tour Finals
RELATED STORY
4 burning questions ahead of the ATP Finals 2018
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 facts about the ATP World Tour Finals
RELATED STORY
ATP Finals 2018: Who are the top contenders in London?
RELATED STORY
Djokovic, Federer qualify for 2018 ATP World Tour Finals
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most ATP World Tour Finals titles
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us