2018 Nitto ATP Finals : Zverev stuns Djokovic to claim maiden ATP Finals title

Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 19 Nov 2018, 08:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexander Zverev celebrates his 2018 Nitto ATP Finals victory with the ball-kids

Alexander Zverev stunned the tennis world with a straight sets victory over top-seed Novak Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals. Zverev notched up his win 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour and twenty minutes.

The German, the youngest finalist since Juan Martin Del Potro in 2009, showed remarkable confidence in the final as he dispatched the 5-time ATP Finals winner Djokovic. It was a repeat of their round-robin match which saw Djokovic emerge victorious in straight sets. Zverev however on this occasion looked a different player as he extracted sweet revenge over his opponent - 10 years his senior.

The triumph heralds a big moment in Zverev's blossoming career as he delivered on the promise that has seen him win three ATP Masters 1000 titles and become the torchbearer of the 'Next Gen' of super-talented youngsters looking to break the dominance of the established pecking order.

Djokovic had just lost 2 matches since Wimbledon and was looking in devastating form having not dropped a single set en route to his path to the final. He was also bidding to equal Roger Federer's record tally of 6 ATP Finals victories.

The first set saw some high-quality tennis laden with some long rallies as both men held solidly on to their serve. At 4-4, it was Zverev who seized the initiative to break the Djokovic serve (a feat no one had prior accomplished in the week so far). Serving for the set, Zverev who was constantly notching serve speeds of over 140 mph, delivered three powerful aces to take the set.

A mammoth 26 shot rally set up another break point opportunity for Zverev in the first game of the second set and, although Djokovic managed to save it, Zverev won another long rally moments later with a brilliant forehand winner to go 1-0 up. Nerves began to show in Zverev's game as a couple of double faults handed Djokovic the break to level scores in the second set.

But Zverev regained his composure as he immediately broke Djokovic again. “I lost my serve once against him today,” Zverev said. “I think this is a pretty good stat, especially as he’s the best returner we have in the game.” After breaking Djokovic for the second time in the second set, it was smooth sailing as Zverev held his service games comfortably and didn't get overwhelmed by the prospect of winning the biggest title of his career.

Zverev became the youngest man to win the ATP Finals since Djokovic in 2008 and the first German since Boris Becker in 1995. With 2 back to back wins against Federer and Djokovic in the span of 24 hours, Zverev will surely be looking to break his Grand Slam jinx and is expected to be a strong contender to win the Australian Open in January 2019.