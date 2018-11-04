2018 Rolex ATP Paris Masters 1000: Khachanov beats Djokovic to register biggest win of his career

Karen Khachanov with the 2018 Rolex Paris ATP Masters 1000 trophy

Fast-rising 22-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov notched up the biggest win of his fledgeling tennis career as he beat incoming World Number 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the 2018 Rolex ATP Paris Masters 1000. Khachanov took the match in an hour and 37 minutes beating the top-seed Djokovic 7-5, 6-4 ending the Serb's 22-match winning streak which began in Wimbledon this year.

Khachanov becomes the first Russian since Nikolay Davydenko in 2009 to win an ATP Masters 1000 tournament and will rise to a career-high ranking of Number 11 come Monday. The World Number 18 produced the best tennis of his career over the course of the week as he defeated John Isner, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic - all players ranked in the Top 10. Winning a whopping 76% points on his first serve, Khachanov broke Djokovic thrice and never allowed the 4-time Champion to settle in. The crucial break of serve came in the first set when both players were on 5 games apiece.

"It means the world to me to win the last tournament of the year against Novak Djokovic, the number one in the world," said Khachanov. Djokovic was not at his best and the Serb admitted he had been plagued by flu-like symptoms throughout the week and his pulsating semi-final against Roger Federer may not have given him adequate rest to prepare for the final.

Djokovic, who had two back-to-back tough 3 set matches against Marin Cilic and Roger Federer, clearly wasn't at his best and will have to wait until next year to equal Rafael Nadal's all-time tally of 33 ATP Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic's defeat resulting in the culmination of his 22-game winning streak certainly will be a boost to the other players who are going to compete at the Nitto ATP Finals in London later this month.