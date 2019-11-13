2019 ATP Finals: Federer beats Berrettini to remain in contention for semis berth

Roger Federer

Roger Federer remained in contention for a semifinal berth in the 2019 ATP Finals as the Swiss maestro beat tournament debutant, Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to notch up his first win at the 50th edition of the prestigious season-ending tournament.

With his win over the Italian, Federer improves to a perfect 17-0 in second round-robin matches at the ATP Finals. In the process, the Swiss maestro has now notched up a win in each of his ATP Finals appearances.

Among 80 players who have made multiple appearances at the season-ending tournament, Federer is the fourth active player (34th overall) to win a match in each of his tournament appearances. Dominic Thiem (4), Juan Martin Del Potro (4) and Alexander Zverev (3) are the only other active players to have accomplished the feat.

In a tight first-set, Federer squandered a set point on Berrettini's serve in the twelfth game as a tiebreak ensued. The Swiss maestro was quick to assert his ascendancy though and grabbed a double mini-break lead for 5-2 before serving it out for a one-set advantage.

Riding on his momentum, Federer broke the young Italian twice in the second set to register a 7-6 6-3 straight-sets victory which helped him open his account and also allowed him to keep himself in contention for a place in the semifinals.

Following Federer's triumph over Berrettini, Thiem could become the first player to qualify from the group if he beats Novak Djokovic in the day's second singles encounter.