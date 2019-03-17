2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Dominic Thiem final - Where to watch, Live Stream Details and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 62 // 17 Mar 2019, 22:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dominic Thiem (left) and Roger Federer

After the highly-anticipated Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal semi-final got cancelled due to the Spaniard failing to recover from a knee injury, it's time to turn our attention to the final of the Indian Wells Masters. Federer faces Dominic Thiem in his quest to earn a sixth title at the first Masters 1000 event of the season.

Federer's record at this prestigious tournament, unofficially dubbed as the fifth Slam of the year, has been highly impressive of late. This is the third consecutive year that the Swiss has reached the final. While he beat Stan Wawrinka to be crowned the champion in 2017, last year he squandered match points to go down to Juan Martin del Potro in a thriller.

12 months later, the 20-time Grand Slam champion gets a chance at redemption. Standing in his way is the 2018 French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem in the biggest hardcourt final of his career.

The two had contrasting fortunes on Saturday when Federer did not even have to take the court while the World No. 8 Austrian had to dig deep to fend off a stiff resistance from Milos Raonic. Whether the extra hard work contributes to weariness for Thiem or makes him battle-ready, remains to be seen.

The two are tied at 2-2 in their head-to-head meetings which sets up the possibility of a rollicking match. That said, the surface and the fact that Federer just won his 100th title at Dubai last month should be enough to motivate the Swiss to go for his 101st in the desert.

Here is all you need to know about the BNP Paribas Open

Tournament name: BNP Paribas Open

Category: ATP 1000 Masters

Location: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California

Surface: Hard

Advertisement

Round: Final

Time: (4) Roger Federer vs (7) Dominic Thiem not before 3:30pm local time or 4am IST on March 18 or 10:30pm GMT on March 17

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the BNP Paribas Open live in the USA.

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open in the UK & Europe?

BNP Paribas Open will be telecast live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video while in France and Russia, Eurosport will show it. In Germany, it will be beamed live on Sky.

Telefonica (Movistar+) will be the channel for fans in Spain and TV3 Sport has the rights in Denmark. In Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, and Greece, Voosport, Max Sport, MTV, and Cosmote Sport will show it respectively.

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open in India?

The BNP Paribas Open will be telecast live on Sony ESPN in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the BNP Paribas Open

Live Stream for the BNP Paribas Open is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service)

2019 BNP Paribas Open news, updates, schedule, results and more on Sportskeeda

Advertisement