×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Kyle Edmund, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
90   //    13 Mar 2019, 14:10 IST

BNP Paribas Open - Day 9
BNP Paribas Open - Day 9

Five-time Indian Wells Masters Champion Roger Federer takes on the British number one, Kyle Edmund in a fourth-round clash at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open.

After a not-so-great start to the year, the top-ranked British player has been playing some scintillating tennis this month.

He lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Berdych in straight sets, but returned to form at the Oracle Challenger Series – Indian Wells and won the tournament as the top seed. He got the better of some really good players such as Andrey Rublev and Lukas Rosol in the tournament.

He has carried over that form to the BNP Paribas Open. He was dominant against Nicolas Jarry in the first match, allowing the Chilean to take only two games in the entire match. The extent of his dominance can be seen from the fact that he won almost double the number of points won by his opponent.

His service was exceptional. He won a whopping 80% of his first serve points, and the second serve win percentage was as high as 73%. He had another impressive win in the second round, against Radu Albot, where again he displayed ferocity on serve, winning 84% of his first serve points.

Kyle Edmund at BNP Paribas Open - Day 9
Kyle Edmund at BNP Paribas Open - Day 9

He will need to continue in that vein against the Swiss maestro in the next round. Federer too seems to be playing at a very high level. In Dubai, he won an incredible 100th ATP title, and he seems to be in good nick in Indian Wells as well. After a facile win over Peter Gojowczyk in his first match, he displayed controlled aggression against Stan Wawrinka in his second match.

He eschewed flashiness for consistency and ensured that he kept his unforced error count as low as possible, even if that meant he did not have as many outright winners. In the match, Stan had more winners, but was equally profligate when it came to committing unforced errors as well.

Like Edmund, Federer too has been serving extremely well in this tournament. Against Wawrinka, he won a whopping 82% of his first serve points and his second serve percentage too was at an impressive 75. He won seventeen points more than his fellow Swiss star in the match.

Advertisement

An in-form Kyle Edmund may pose a challenge to Federer, but it is difficult to see the Briton getting past the Swiss maestro.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in 3 Sets.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BNP Paribas Open 2019 Switzerland Tennis Roger Federer Kyle Edmund Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Peter Gojowczyk, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
5 tournaments Roger Federer has won without dropping a single set
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka, Preview and Prediction 
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Masters 1000 matches between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: The story so far
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open 2019: Sam Querrey vs Milos Raonic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's best quotes about each other
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us