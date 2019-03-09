×
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Peter Gojowczyk, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
288   //    09 Mar 2019, 11:03 IST

BNP Paribas Open - Day 4
BNP Paribas Open - Day 4

Five-time Indian Wells champion Roger Federer begins his quest for a sixth title against the German journeyman Peter Gojowczyk.

The two have met each other only once previously, at last year’s Cincinnati Masters, which the Swiss Maestro won in straight sets. Federer is an overwhelming favourite in this match.

But in recent times, we have seen him begin tournaments rather shakily. Though he has come to Indian Wells on the back of a hundredth ATP title at Dubai, he was quite inconsistent to begin with there as well, and struggled to close out the first two matches.

It remains to be seen whether Roger will have a similarly shaky start at Indian Wells or if we will see him at the top of his game from the very beginning. What will help his cause is that unlike at Dubai where he had to contend with a player of the calibre and experience of Philipp Kohlschreiber, here he is pitted against Gojowczyk.

At least on paper, it seems to be a cakewalk for Federer. But the twenty-nine-year-old German is a former top 40 player and has posed a significant challenge to players with much better pedigree during his career.

His recent performances indicate that he is capable of making life difficult for proven performers. At the Australian Open, though he lost in the first round, he gave a very tough fight to the Russian star Karen Khachanov. He was able to take the first set off the Russian and was competitive for the rest of the match as well.

At the Marseille Open this year, he got the better of Damir Dzumhur and lost to Gilles Simon in three sets.

Peter Gojowczyk at 2019 Australian Open - Day 1
Peter Gojowczyk at 2019 Australian Open - Day 1

Though he lost to Andreas Seppi at Rotterdam, he has avenged that loss here at Indian Wells. His return game was quite good and he broke the Italian five times. He would of course have to improve his service, especially his second serve where he won less than 60% of his points.

The only way Gojowczyk may have a chance against Federer is if he brings his A game to the match and the Swiss maestro enters with a bit of over-confidence.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in straight sets

