×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open Quarterfinals: Roger Federer vs Hubert Hurkacz, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
46   //    14 Mar 2019, 12:02 IST

BNP Paribas Open - Day 10
BNP Paribas Open - Day 10

The fourth seed Roger Federer meets the giant killer Hubert Hurkacz at the quarter-final stage of the 2019 BNP Paribas Open.

Hurkacz has undoubtedly been the surprise package of the tournament. He has got the better of four players, after being considered an underdog against at least three of them.

Having defeated Donald Young in straight sets, he upset the twenty-eighth seed Lucas Pouille in three sets. He followed that up by upstaging the Asian number one, Kei Nishikori, for the second time in two weeks.

He had defeated the Japanese at the Dubai Open, and his repeat act here proved that the Dubai victory was no fluke. During his three-set win over Nishikori, his big serve was one of the major contributors. He won a whopping 84% of his first serve points and served 10 aces during the match.

He was equally impressive in his fourth-round match against the Canadian next-gen star, Denis Shapovalov. It was a keenly contested match and the outcome was decided by a few crucial points. In fact, it was the Canadian who won four more points than the Polish youngster in the match. But to Hurkacz’s credit, he ensured that he stepped up during the big moments, including the crucial first set tie-break.

BNP Paribas Open - Day 10
BNP Paribas Open - Day 10

He may be playing at a very high level right now, but he will perhaps need to raise his level even more if he is to go further, because his quarter-final opponent is the five-time Indian Wells Champion, Roger Federer.

It's been smooth sailing for the Swiss maestro in the tournament so far. He has won all his three matches in straight sets, against Peter Gojowczyk, Stan Wawrinka and Kyle Edmund.

He got off to a fast start against Edmund and pocketed the first set in quick time. He faced some resistance in the second set, but closed the match without ever being put under real pressure. He broke Edmund thrice and did not allow himself to be broken even once. He had an especially good day on serve, as he won nearly 80% of his first serve points.

Advertisement

He certainly goes into the quarter-final as the overwhelming favourite.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in Straight Sets

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BNP Paribas Open 2019 Switzerland Tennis Roger Federer Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Kyle Edmund, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Peter Gojowczyk, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
5 tournaments Roger Federer has won without dropping a single set
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Stan Wawrinka, Preview and Prediction 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Masters 1000 matches between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open 2019: Sam Querrey vs Milos Raonic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: The story so far
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us