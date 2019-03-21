2019 Miami Open, Masters 1000 Series: Where to watch & live stream details

Rajdeep Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 // 21 Mar 2019, 09:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Miami Open 2019 - Day 3

The Miami Open, which is the second Masters 1000 tournament of the calendar year, begins today.

Top stars such as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Alexander Zverev, to name a few, will be taking part in the tournament. Rafael Nadal will not be taking part in the tournament after pulling out of his semifinal encounter at Indian Wells against Federer.

Dominic Thiem, who defeated Federer to win his first ever Masters title, will hope to carry on the form he showed at Indian Wells and bag the Sunshine Double.

The qualifying tournament, which took place over the past couple of days, saw Indian star Prajnesh Gunneswaran qualify into the main draw. Gunneswaran had qualified for the Indian Wells Masters as well last week and had reached the 3rd round, defeating Benoit Paire and Nikoloz Basilashvili.

He reached a career-high ranking as well and will hope to continue his fine run of form in the Miami Masters as well.

Gunneswaran will take on Jaume Munar of Spain in the first round and could face South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the second round if he defeats Munar.

Here is all you need to know about the Miami Open:

Tournament name: Miami Open

Date: March 18-31 2019

Category: ATP 1000 Masters

Advertisement

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Surface: Hard

Defending champion: John Isner

Where to watch the Miami Open in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the Miami Open live in the USA.

Where to watch the Miami Open in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will telecast the Miami Open live in the UK. In France and Russia, Eurosport will telecast it while Sky will show it in Germany. Telefonica (Movistar+) will telecast it live in Spain and TV3 Sport will show it in Denmark.

In Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, and Greece, Voosport, Max Sport, MTV, and Cosmote Sport will show it respectively.

Where to watch the Miami Open in India?

The Miami Open will be telecast live on Sony ESPN in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Miami Open

Live Stream for the Miami Open is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service). SonyLiv will stream the matches for free for users in India.

Advertisement