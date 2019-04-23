Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2019: Preview and draw analysis

Petra Kvitova

The 2019 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is ready to host another strong field of elite WTA players who are looking to get their claycourt seasons underway. Top ranked players including Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep, who had given the earlier claycourt tournaments a miss, will be gunning for title in Stuttgart.

Here is a look at their prospects.

First Quarter

Hsieh Su-wei

Expected quarterfinal: Naomi Osaka vs Angelique Kerber

Analysis: Osaka is set for a rematch with Hsieh Su-wei, who has given her a tough time this year. Hsieh also took some extra time off to prepare for the clay season. While Osaka will definitely have an edge on the surface, we can expect an interesting encounter in the second round.

The road to the last-8 will not be any easier for Kerber, who will be taking on the powerful Croatian Dona Vekic in her opening match. Things do not get any easier for her with the winner of Elise Mertens and Daria Kasatkina awaiting in the second round.

That said, Kerber has a good track record in Stuttgart and one would expect her to come through these encounters.

My picks: Naomi Osaka vs Angelique Kerber

Second Quarter

Julia Görges

Expected quarterfinal: Karolina Pliskova vs Anett Kontaveit

Analysis: Pliskova is set to meet either of the two former World No. 1s - Victoria Azarenka or Garbine Muguruza. She will have her work cut out against both, especially Muguruza, who likes playing on clay and has found some decent form coming into the tournament.

Kontaveit has been playing some good tennis too of late, but her section of the draw has several seasoned players. If she comes through her opening encounter against Caroline Garcia, she could next face the big-hitting German Julia Görges, who would be looking to find her stride in front of her home crowd.

My picks: Garbine Muguruza vs Julia Görges

Third Quarter

Jelena Ostapenko might prove to be difficult opponent to beat on the clay courts.

Expected quarterfinal: Petra Kvitova vs Anastasia Sevatsova

Analysis: Kvitova's chances look bright as she only needs to get past Dominika Cibulkova in a possible second round encounter to make it to the last-8 here.

Sevestova, in contrast, will have her work cut out against compatriot and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round.

My picks: Jelena Ostapenko vs Petra Kvitova

Fourth Quarter

Simona Halep will walk into court with a certain amount of pressure considering her stellar record on clay.

Expected quarterfinal: Kiki Bertens vs Simona Halep

Analysis: Bertens is likely to come through her opening encounter unscathed, and should have enough in the tank to outlast the resurgent Belinda Bencic in the second round. With her style of play, the Dutchwoman will definitely have an edge over her opponents.

Halep will be looking to gather some confidence going into the French Open as the defending champion, and what better place to start than the first big tournament of the claycourt season. She will have to be wary of Andrea Petkovic, but should still safely make it to the last-8.

My picks: Kiki Bertens vs Simona Halep