2019 Wimbledon Championships: Novak Djokovic vs David Goffin, Quarterfinals, Preview and Prediction

David Goffin and Novak Djokovic will be squaring off in the quarter-finals of the tournament

Novak Djokovic, the defending champion and world No.1 has played some of his best tennis in Wimbledon 2019 and will be facing off against Belgian 28-year old David Goffin in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

He was clinical in his performance against the unpredictable Phillip Kohlschreiber dismissing him in straight sets. He continued the ominous form, out-punching Denis Kudla in three sets. Hubert Hurkacz did trouble him by taking off a set, but Djokovic dug deep and brought out all the tricks in his bag, edging past him in 4 sets.

Ugo Humbert was expected to test Novak Djokovic as many had praised the youngster for coming all the way to the fourth round. However, Djokovic proved to be too strong for the young man, thrashing him in straight sets in just an hour and 42 minutes to storm into the quarterfinals of this edition of Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Djokovic's opponent in the quarterfinals- David Goffin came into Wimbledon 2019 in fine form, having only lost the Halle Open finals to Roger Federer. Goffin is not a pushover and made a lot of strategic changes after revamping his game to suit the surface. He is a former 'Top 10 player' and famously beat Djokovic in Monte Carlo on clay in 2017.

Djokovic has a better head to head record going into this crucial clash with five wins and just the one loss against Goffin. The last time these two met was during Goffin's win in Monte Carlo back in 2017 which could provide an equitable battle between the duo.

In the leadup to the quarterfinals, the Belgian has defeated some tough players in his draw, beating the likes of Jeremy Chardy, Daniil Medvedev, and Fernando Verdasco. Goffin has undoubtedly spent more hours on court, played more sets than Novak Djokovic and might be physically drained but will be banking on some time off the court that would augur well for him ahead of this clash.

Prediction- Novak Djokovic to win in 4 sets