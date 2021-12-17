2021 ATP Awards: The complete list of winners

The winners of the 2021 ATP awards have recently been announced after voting from members of the international media. Roger Federer, Aslan Karatsev, and Jenson Brooksby were among the winners.
ATP Newcomer of the Year: Jenson Brooksby
Jenson Brooskby has been voted ATP Newcomer of the Year. The young American, who sat outside the top 300 at the end of 2020, finished the year as World No. 56
Despite failing to get his hands on a title in 2021, the 21-year-old finished runner-up at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport and maintained a 16-7 win-loss record during the season. Interestingly, Brooksby is the first American to win the award since Taylor Fritz in 2016.
ATP Fans' Favorite award: Roger Federer
Roger Federer has bagged the ATP Fans' Favorite award for a remarkable 19th consecutive time. He first received the honor way back in 2002.
Despite playing just five tournaments this year, Federer emerged as the player fans adored the most.
ATP Most Improved Player: Aslan Karatsev
Beginning the year as a qualifier at the Australian Open and finishing it as world No. 18, Aslan Karatsev is undoubtedly the most improved player this season.
In 2021, the Russian won two ATP titles. He also bagged a silver medal for Russia in the mixed doubles category at the Tokyo Olympics.
Reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and defeating Novak Djokovic at the Serbia Open are among the other remarkable highlights of Karatsev's season.
ATP Comeback Player of the Year: Mackenzie McDonald
Despite failing to win a title in 2021, Mackenzie McDonald regained his form this year and thoroughly deserves the ATP Comeback Player of the Year award.
McDonald finished runner-up at the 2021 Citi Open and made it to the pre-quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The American finished the season as World No. 55.
Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award: Marcus Daniell
New Zealand's Marcus Daniell won the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award. The doubles player received the award for his commendable work with High Impact Athletes, an organization he founded where top athletes can support and promote specific charities.
Daniell won the bronze medal in the mixed doubles category at the Tokyo Olympics along with his partner Michael Venus.
ATP Fans' Doubles Team of the Year: Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert emerged as French Open champions for their fifth Grand Slam doubles title together. They also won the Queen's Club Championships and the ATP Tour Finals.
The French pair were runners-up at the Rolex Paris Masters and reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and US Open. Mahut and Herbert's consistent performances helped them end the season ranked 5 in the ATP doubles rankings.
ATP Coach of the Year: Facundo Lugones
Cameron Norrie's coach, Facundo Lugones, has been voted ATP Coach of the Year. Norrie won two titles on the ATP Tour this year, including a triumph at Indian Wells. Lugones won the award for guiding Norrie to a career-high ATP ranking of 12.
