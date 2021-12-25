"2022 has been 10 times harder than 2021"- Craig Tiley on challenges in organizing Australian Open

At a recent press conference, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley opened up about the challenges he has faced in organizing the 2022 Australian Open. Tiley stated that it has been "10 times harder" to prepare for next year's tournament due to the emergence of new variants of the COVID-19 virus, including Omicron.

The Australian Open is scheduled to kick off on January 17, 2022 and organizers are hoping to have packed stadiums. But with the rapid spread of the coronavirus, there is still plenty of uncertainty with respect to the tournament.

Craig Tiley said that so many "variables" in 2022 made hosting the 2021 edition of the Melbourne Slam seem like a "walk in the park."

theage.com.au/sport/tennis/s… "Everyone who is coming in is vaccinated and there will be a small percentage – a very small percentage – that will have a medical exemption," says #AusOpen tournament director Craig Tiley. "Everyone who is coming in is vaccinated and there will be a small percentage – a very small percentage – that will have a medical exemption," says #AusOpen tournament director Craig Tiley.theage.com.au/sport/tennis/s…

"2022 has been 10 times harder than 2021. It was a walk in the park in comparison to this one. 2021 was hard but it hasn't been easy. So many variables. It's something new, but you wake up in the morning with your team and you just hope they hang in there," said Tiley.

All the players and staff who arrived in Melbourne for the 2021 edition of the tournament were subjected to a two-week quarantine, but that will not be the case this time around. They will be allowed to travel within the city after showing a negative PCR test.

Tiley said that while the challenge this year was to protect the community, the goal next year will be to ensure the safety of the players and staff.

"In 2021 we were about protecting the community from the players which were coming from environments that were ravaged with the virus that we didn't have. In 2022, it's about keeping the players and our patrons on site from not getting Omicron, not getting any variants of the virus," added the CEO.

Craig Tiley hails Andy Murray after he receives Australian Open wildcard

Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray was recently awarded a wildcard into the 2022 Australian Open. The Brit has not featured at the Melbourne Slam since 2019, when he crashed out in the first round.

Craig Tiley, for his part, welcomed Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, back to the Major.

“Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion, and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January,” mentioned Tiley.

Murray last won an ATP title in 2019 and a Major in 2016.

