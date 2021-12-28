2022 Australian Open: Defending champion Naomi Osaka returns to Melbourne

Naomi Osaka is all set for a return to tennis as she is the latest player to arrive in Melbourne. Osaka is the defending champion at the Australian Open, where she won her fourth Grand Slam title this year.

The Japanese star had earlier posted about her excitement at returning to Australia.

"High key doesn't feel real to be going back to Australia lol" - Osaka captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram stories

The official Australian Open Twitter account also welcomed her, along with other arrivals Alison Riske and Mackenzie McDonald.

"Ladies and gentleman, welcome to Melbourne where the local time is time for #AO2022 #AusOpen #AOStars #welcome"

Earlier this year, Osaka had arrived at the Australian Open as the player to beat. She had just won her third Grand Slam title at the 2020 US Open. Additionally, she hadn't lost a match since the tour resumed after being suspended for a few months due to the pandemic.

On the way to her fourth Grand Slam title in Melbourne, Osaka saved two match points against Garbine Muguruza in their fourth-round match. She then defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the semifinals and Jennifer Brady in the final.

Naomi Osaka will be raring to go after a difficult year

Naomi Osaka arrives in Melbourne

Following her triumph at the 2021 Australian Open, the remainder of Naomi Osaka's season was difficult as she struggled with mental health issues. Her 23-match winning streak came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Osaka then suffered a couple of early exits on the clay courts of Madrid and Rome. Just prior to the French Open, she announced her decision to skip the mandatory press conferences that players are required to attend. Her reason for doing so was that it had an adverse effect on her mental health.

Osaka's decision sparked a conversation regarding the mental health of athletes. While she did compete at the French Open, she withdrew from the tournament after winning her first-round match. Following this, Osaka decided to skip Wimbledon as well.

The Japanese returned to action at the Tokyo Olympics, where she was eliminated in the third round by Marketa Vondrousova. Her next tournaments were at the Cincinnati Open and US Open, where she lost in the third round at both. Following her exit from the US Open, the 24-year old decided to take a break from tennis.

Naomi Osaka is all set for a comeback after being out for more than three months. She will begin her 2022 season by competing at a WTA 250 event in Melbourne, followed by her defense of the Australian Open.

