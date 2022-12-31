2023 Adelaide International 1: Maxime Cressy vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Maxime Cressy vs (WC) Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Tournament: Adelaide International 1 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $642,735.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis TV | Australia - 9Now.

Maxime Cressy vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Maxime Cressy in action at the Paris Masters

Maxime Cressy will take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of the Adelaide International 1.

Cressy won only 26 out of 53 matches during the 2022 season but produced some good performances, most notably winning his maiden ATP title at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He also reached the finals of two ATP 250 tournaments in Eastbourne and Melbourne.

The American also managed to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, doing so at the Australian Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

Thanasi Kokkinakis won 17 out of 34 singles matches last season with his best performances coming at home. He reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 before winning his maiden ATP singles title at the Adelaide International 2, defeating Arthur Rinderknech in the final.

The 26-year-old was part of the Australian team that reached the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2001. However, he lost both of his singles matches in the knockout stages of the tournament against Borna Coric and Denis Shapovalov. Australia ended up being the runners-up at the Davis Cup after losing 2-0 to Canada in the final.

Maxime Cressy vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two stands at 0-0 since they haven't locked horns before.

Maxime Cressy vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Maxime Cressy vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Cressy is the higher-ranked player so he will be heavily favored to come out on top. However, Kokkinakis will have the crowd's support and that could help him do well in the match.

Cressy produced some good performances last season with his serve-and-volley game. The American has a very strong first serve which can fetch him a lot of free points. He also has a strong return game. He is a very skilled volleyer and has a good net game. However, he is also prone to double faults and unforced errors, and will need to accumulate as few of those as possible.

Kokkinakis is not as good a server as Cressy but his serve is still good enough to fetch him a few aces. However, his serve will be put to the test by Cressy's return game. The Aussie could try to force errors out of his opponent to come out on top.

While Kokkinakis has home support, his performances against higher-ranked players haven't been particularly impressive. Hence, Cressy should be able to get the win and reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1.

Prediction: Cressy to win in straight sets.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes