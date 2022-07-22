3 active players whose fathers were tennis players ft. Casper Ruud & Sebastian Korda

Tennis is a sport that has transcended through generations of many families. Fred Stolle, one of the few players who was ranked No. 1 in both singles and doubles, won 19 Slams (4 in the Open Era) across singles and doubles.

The Australian's son, Sandon Stolle, wasn't as remarkable a tennis player as his father in singles, but managed to win 22 doubles tour-level titles, one of which was the 1998 US Open men's doubles title.

Swedish player Leif Johansson had a very short tennis career that spanned seven years. He reached a career high of World No. 51 but his son, Joachim Johansson, broke into the top-10 in 2005. The younger Joachim reached the semifinals of the 2004 US Open and won three tour level titles in his career.

In 1970s, Australia's Phil Dent made a consistent appearance in the deepest stages of Slams in both singles and doubles. A former top-20 player in singles, he was the runner-up at the 1974 Australian Open and won the men's doubles title at the 1975 Australian Open and mixed doubles title at the 1976 US Open.

Dent's son, Taylor, went on to become one of the fastest servers in tennis. In 2010, he clocked 240 km/hr at Roland Garros and 238.2 km/hr at Wimbledon, both of which are the fastest serves recorded in the tournaments till date. Dent managed to reach as high as World No. 21 in singles and never made it past the fourth round at the Slams.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Via



Ramanathan & Ramesh Krishnan (pictured)

Phil & Taylor Dent

Petr & Sebastian Korda



Like the Dents, Kordas did it for different countries Fathers & sons to win Tour Singles titlesVia @atptour Ramanathan& Ramesh Krishnan(pictured)Phil& Taylor DentPetr& Sebastian KordaLike the Dents, Kordas did it for different countries Fathers & sons to win Tour Singles titlesVia @atptourRamanathan 🇮🇳& Ramesh Krishnan 🇮🇳 (pictured)Phil 🇦🇺& Taylor Dent 🇺🇸Petr 🇨🇿 & Sebastian Korda 🇺🇸Like the Dents, Kordas did it for different countries https://t.co/8F9Rnngv0W

The Indian father-son duo, famously known as "The Krishnans," had immense success across two different eras of tennis. Ramanathan Krishnan was one of the leading players in the tennis world in 1950s and 1960s and won 55 singles titles, reaching a career high of World No. 3 in the world.

A two-time semifinalist at Wimbledon, he trained his son Ramesh Krishnan in a fashion that would see him thrice reach the quarterfinals at Majors. Ramesh was a top-25 player in 1980s and won eight singles titles in his career.

On that note, let's take a look at three active players whose fathers were also professional tennis players.

Christophe Roger-Vasselin & Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Christophe Roger-Vasselin won two doubles titles in his career but never made it past the third round in the doubles draw at Majors. He is known for two things: He first used a double-strung racquet in the 1977 season, nicknamed the spaghetti racquet. It was banned soon after.

He then reached the semifinals of the 1983 French Open, where he defeated top seed Jimmy Connors in the quarterfinals.

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis 1983 French Open Men's QF:



Christophe Roger-Vasselin def. (1)Jimmy Connors 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5)



This was Vasselin's best major result & he'd lose to fellow Frenchman Yannick Noah in the SF



Connors was a 4-time semifinalist and 4-time quarterfinalist in Paris but never made a final 1983 French Open Men's QF:Christophe Roger-Vasselin def. (1)Jimmy Connors 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5)This was Vasselin's best major result & he'd lose to fellow Frenchman Yannick Noah in the SFConnors was a 4-time semifinalist and 4-time quarterfinalist in Paris but never made a final https://t.co/gBUnfVUJuQ

Christopher's son Edouard Roger-Vasselin turned professional in 2002. A former World No. 35 Edouard specializes in doubles, where he has reached as high as World No. 6. He won the French Open men's doubles title partnering Julien Benneteau.

Edouard is a two-time Wimbledon runner-up in the men's doubles and has made it to the quarterfinals or better of every Major in mixed doubles. Partnering Nicolas Mahut, he made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon men's doubles and is currently placed at World No. 70 in the rankings.

Petr Korda & Sebastian Korda

Petr Korda is a former World No. 2 in singles and a top-10 doubles player. He made the quarterfinals or better at every Slam, winning the title at the 1998 Australian Open and finishing as a runner-up at the 1992 French Open.

In 1998, he tested positive for a doping test and retired from the sport soon after. In 2018, Korda's son, Sebastian, replicated his father's achievement of winning the junior Australian Open title.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Father and son. @AustralianOpen Men's Singles Champion - Petr Korda (1998) & Boys' Singles Champion - Sebastian Korda (2018). / pic. Tennis Australia Father and son. @AustralianOpen Men's Singles Champion - Petr Korda (1998) & Boys' Singles Champion - Sebastian Korda (2018). / pic. Tennis Australia https://t.co/vNlF6IeMSm

Since then, Sebastian Korda has broken into the top-30 of the ATP rankings, reached the Masters quarterfinals in Miami and won a tour-level title at the Emilia-Romagna Open in 2021. He has recorded wins against notable top-10 players like Diego Schwartzman, Kei Nishikori, Roberto Bautista Agut and Marin Cilic.

In 2022, the younger Korda made the third round at both the Australian Open and the French Open, skipped Wimbledon due to a foot injury and is currently placed at No. 57 in the singles rankings.

Hari Priya CR @cr_hariPriya



Petr, the father, won the 1998 Aus Open & Regina, the mother, was a top-30 tennis player. And their kids 21 yro Sebastian Korda made the 4th round of Wimbledon this year while Nelly Korda leading in the Olympic



#Tokyo2020 Korda family is everywhere!Petr, the father, won the 1998 Aus Open & Regina, the mother, was a top-30 tennis player. And their kids21 yro Sebastian Korda made the 4th round of Wimbledon this year while Nelly Korda leading in the Olympic #golf round-02 now. Korda family is everywhere! Petr, the father, won the 1998 Aus Open & Regina, the mother, was a top-30 tennis player. And their kids 👶 21 yro Sebastian Korda made the 4th round of Wimbledon this year while Nelly Korda leading in the Olympic #golf round-02 now. 😮#Tokyo2020 https://t.co/9iPOTePqPK

Christian Ruud & Casper Ruud

Christian Ruud is a former Norwegian tennis player who was the first from his country to break into the top-40 of the rankings. He reached the 1997 Monte Carlo quarterfinals. At the 1997 Australian Open, he reached the fourth round, his best showing at Majors. He reached one tour level final in his career where he lost to Fernando Meligeni in the finals of the 1995 Bastad Open.

Christian's son, Casper Ruud, is one of the highest-ranked tennis players today. Casper turned professional in 2015. Coached by his father, Casper Ruud has won eight tour-level titles till date. He also reached his first Masters final at the 2022 Miami Open, where Ruud finished as a runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz.

At the 2022 French Open, Casper Ruud reached his maiden Slam final, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. However, the run helped him reach a career-high ranking of World No. 5 in the world.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever

Casper Ruud wins Bastad in 2021.

Casper: "We've been joking about it a lot. I've been asked one thousand times, 'When are you going to beat your father in this and that?' I think I beat him in almost everything now" Christian Ruud was Bastad finalist in 1995.Casper Ruud wins Bastad in 2021.Casper: "We've been joking about it a lot. I've been asked one thousand times, 'When are you going to beat your father in this and that?' I think I beat him in almost everything now" Christian Ruud was Bastad finalist in 1995.Casper Ruud wins Bastad in 2021.Casper: "We've been joking about it a lot. I've been asked one thousand times, 'When are you going to beat your father in this and that?' I think I beat him in almost everything now" 😂 https://t.co/EcSbcGqVTy

He earned his 150th career win at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, which was also his first main draw match win at the event. Ever since his stellar Roland Garros run, Ruud has had a dip in form, losing three of the five grasscourt matches he has played. At the Bastad Open, the younger Ruud was the top seed, but lost in his opening-round match against eventual champion Francisco Cerundolo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far