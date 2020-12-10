3 biggest goals for Roger Federer in 2021

When Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2003, many pundits of the game predicted right away that he would go on to become an all-time great. Even eight-time Slam champion Andre Agassi realized this the day he played the Basel-born genius for the first time, as he revealed in a recent interview.

Roger Federer's rise to the top was as quick as his game style, which takes the breath away from his opponents. Federer now shares the helm with his arch-nemesis Rafael Nadal in the all-time list for the most Slams, but he is far from done yet.

The Swiss' 2020 season was unfortunately cut short by a troublesome knee that went under the knife twice, but he is now looking at 2021 as a fresh start. On that note, here's a look at the three biggest goals Roger Federer would be hoping to accomplish next season:

#3 Winning the elusive Olympics singles gold medal

Roger Federer with the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics

If there are fairytales in real life, then the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until 2021 might be one.

The news about the Games getting postponed came to light exactly at the time when Roger Federer was unable to participate in any tournaments due to his knee injury. It was almost as if the tennis gods had decided to give Federer one last chance to have his say at the Olympics.

Come the Olympics next year, Roger Federer will aim for nothing short of winning the elusive singles gold medal. He came close in 2012, but had to settle for silver after losing the singles final to Andy Murray.

For Roger Federer, nothing short of gold will do in 2021.

#2 Winning another Wimbledon title

Roger Federer will aim for a 9th Wimbledon title in 2021

Tennis fans will never forget the two Wimbledon championship points that were peacefully resting on Roger Federer's racquet in 2019.

The Swiss has had many close shaves with Novak Djokovic. But being unable to convert two championship points on his own serve will likely haunt him forever - or at least until he kisses the Wimbledon trophy again.

Roger Federer knows better than anyone else that his best chance of winning another Slam in 2021 is at Wimbledon. You can bet that he would be desperately eager for probably one final roar on his favorite turf.

#1 Being healthy

Roger Federer will look to start his 2021 campaign on a healthy note

Roger Federer has won numerous accolades in his illustrious career already, so it wouldn't be the end of the world if he doesn't win another Slam or the coveted singles gold medal at the Olympics. But if he suffers another debilitating injury, it would almost certainly signal the end of his career.

If someone is trying their best to play at the age of 39, especially after undergoing two knee surgeries, it means they are only looking to enjoy the game. And to truly enjoy the game, they have to be in good health.

So the topmost priority for Roger Federer in 2021 would likely be rediscovering and maintaining his fitness. Everyone in the tennis world is hoping to be re-acquainted with the Federer who could dance effortlessly on the court and unleash his picturesque inside-out forehand on command, and the Swiss himself would want that more than anybody.