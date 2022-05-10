Italian Open 2022: 3 Factors that might determine the outcome of Novak Djokovic's clash with Aslan Karatsev

Top Seed and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face Aslan Karatsev of Russia in a Round of 32 clash at the Italian Open on Tuesday. Djokovic, who lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Saturday, will head into Tuesday’s match as the firm favorite.

The Serb will want to avenge his loss to the Russian at last year’s Serbia Open. On that note, let's take a look at three factors that might determine the outcome of the match:

#1 Novak Djokovic trying to exploit Aslan Karatsev’s inconsistent serve

The quality of Karatsev’s serve is going to be an important factor on Tuesday. He is not known to possess a particularly big serve. The Russian ended up with a first serve ratio of only 54% in his last match against David Goffin at the Madrid Open. Moreover, Goffin had 15 break point opportunities in the match and was able to convert four of them.

That does not augur well for the Russian heading into his match against Novak Djokovic, who is possibly the greatest returner of all time. The Serb will definitely want to punish Karatsev’s weaker second serve by returning from an advanced court position. It has to be remembered in this context that Karatsev could only win 39% of the points off his second serve against Goffin in Madrid.

#2 Both players trying to hit winners off their respective backhands

Karatsev possesses powerful groundstrokes, especially on the backhand side

Both Djokovic and Karatsev have strong backhands and one can expect to see a lot of backhand exchanges between the two on Tuesday. Karatsev, despite possessing powerful groundstrokes off the backhand side, might find it difficult to hit through Djokovic on the slow clay of Rome.

The World No. 1, on the other hand, is known for the perfect placement of strokes off his backhand and will try to bother the Russian with the inch-perfect positioning of his down-the-line backhand. However, Djokovic, who struggled to hit winners off his forehand in his loss to Alcaraz in Madrid, will look to rectify that weakness and hit his forehand with more venom.

#3 Novak Djokovic playing the drop shot often

Novak Djokovic can play quality drop shots and might want to employ them often in Tuesday’s match. He might want to drag Karatsev into the net frequently as that tactic might catch the Russian off guard. Karatsev’s court coverage is pretty good, but he does not possess net skills as good as Djokovic’s.

Hence, Djokovic would want the rallies to shift to the net occasionally from the baseline. However, if Karatsev can execute subtle touches at the net, one can expect to watch a really good match.

