Italian Open 2022: 3 Factors that stood out in Novak Djokovic's 2R win over Aslan Karatsev

Top seed and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat Aslan Karatsev of Russia 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome on Tuesday. The match lasted for an hour and a half as the Serb did not have much trouble avenging his loss at the Belgrade Open to the Russian last year.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors that stood out in Tuesday's match:

#1 Novak Djokovic got an early break, but Karatsev broke back soon after as intense baseline exchanges continued between the pair

Novak Djokovic started the match in great fashion by breaking Aslan Karatsev in the second game of the first set. Karatsev held his own in most of the baseline exchanges, but was error-prone from the very beginning. Djokovic, on the other hand, was his usual accurate self and waited for his opponent to make mistakes.

However, Karatsev got his act together temporarily and broke the Serb in the third game. The Russian then went on to hold his serve to level the score at 2-2. As expected, there were a number of crosscourt backhand exchanges between the two. Karatsev executed his groundstrokes with great power, but had trouble hitting through the Serb on the slow surface.

#2 Novak Djokovic started punishing Karatsev’s serve and the unforced errors piled up for the Russian

Midway through the second set, Novak Djokovic started to gain the upper hand in his return games as Karatsev’s first serve ratio dropped. The 20-time Grand Slam winner started punishing Karatsev’s weaker second serve from an advanced court position.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s own first serve ratio remained at a very poor 43% in the first set, but the Russian failed to take advantage. As a result, the Serb won more than 60% of the points off his second serve in the first set.

Djokovic managed to break Karatsev in the eighth game and then served out the first set. On a slow surface, Djokovic and Karatsev could only hit six and eight winners, respectively, in the first set. However, Karatsev committed 18 unforced errors against Djokovic’s eight and that made the difference in the end.

Djokovic tried to play the drop shot on a couple of occasions in the first set, but faltered both times. However, he was able to execute some sumptuous down-the-line backhand winners.

#3 Novak Djokovic’s forehand and net play further improved in the second set as Karatsev surrendered meekly

Aslan Karatsev committed too many unforced errors to pose a serious challenge to Novak Djokovic

Djokovic got a break in the very first game of the second set and shut the door on the Russian thereafter. He broke the World No. 35 again in the sixth game to race to a 5-1 lead. Karatsev held his serve in the subsequent game to reduce the deficit. However, Djokovic had no problem serving out the match thereafter.

Karatsev frequently played a crosscourt forehand to Djokovic’s forehand side in the second set, but the Serb’s superb defense ensured that he was able to get to the ball most of the time. The World No. 1 also managed to hit a number of forehand winners in the second set. Moreover, his subtle touches at the net were often too good for the Russian.

Karatsev kept committing unforced errors in the second set, too, and was vulnerable on his second serve. He could win only 33% of the points on his second serve in the match. The clinical Djokovic, on the other hand, committed only two unforced errors in the second set.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala