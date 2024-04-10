3 father-son duos who have both won titles on the ATP Tour, ft. Ben Shelton & Bryan Shelton

Following in his father Bryan Shelton's footsteps, World No. 14 Ben Shelton recently captured his first title on clay in the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston. He outclassed defending champion Frances Tiafoe in the finals, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Shelton has been under the supervision of his father since his early days in college tennis. He represented the Florida Gators, whose head coach was his father Bryan.

In June 2023, Bryan stepped down as the head coach of the Gators and became his son's full-time coach on the main tour. Since their partnership, Ben Shelton has captured two titles and has also reached the semifinals of the US Open 2023.

The American recenly recently lived up to his father's legacy and captured a tour-level title in Houston. While Bryan Shelton clinched the River Oaks International Tennis Tournament in Houston in 1992, Shelton conquered the U.S Men's Claycourt Championships in 2024. He became the youngest player to win the clay court event since Andy Roddick in 2002.

On that note, let's take a look at three father-son duos, who successfully claimed tour level titles during their career.

#3 Sebastian Korda and Petr Korda

Petr Korda at the Stella Artois Tennis Championship

Third on this list is none other than the duo of Sebastian Korda and Petr Korda.

Sebastian is one of the most talented players on the men's tour at the moment. He was ranked outside the top 100 in 2020, but is currently among the top 30 players in the world.

The American captured his first title on tour at the Emilia Romagna Open 2021 in Parma. He defeated the likes of Lorenzo Sonego, Yoshihito Nishioka and Tommy Paul en route to the finals and then beat Marco Cecchinato to lift the title.

His father Petr Korda had a remarkable tennis career, which lasted more than 15 years (1985-2000) at the highest level. He captured his first tour-level title in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1991 and went on to claim his first Major crown at the Australian Open in 1998.

Petr also clinched the Stuttgart Masters in 1997 and reached the finals of the French Open in 1992, where he lost to Jim Courrier 7-5, 6-2, 6-1. He reached a career high ranking of No. 2 in the world.

Next Gen ATP Finals - Day Five

Apart from a title-triumph in Parma, Sebastian Korda has reached the finals of a main tour event on four more occasions. However, the American is yet to add to his trophy cabinet.

#2 Taylor Dent and Phil Dent

Taylor Dent at Wimbledon 2010: Day One

Second on the list are another American pair of Taylor Dent and Phil Dent. The father-son duo also captured titles on the main tour during their respective careers.

Former World No. 21 Taylor Dent announced himself on the men's circuit in 2002, when he captured the Hall of Fame Championships in NewPort. He defeated the likes of Alexander Popp and Robbie Ginepri en route to the finals and then showed his class against James Blake to lift the title.

Taylor went to win three more titles on tour in Bangkok, Memphis and Moscow. His best result at a Major came in 2003 when he reached the fourth round of the US Open. He called time on his tennis career in 2010.

His father, Phil Dent captured his first tour level title at the Sydney Outdoor Tournament in 1971. He defeated John Alexander in the finals in an epic five-set encounter.

The Australian went on the claim two more titles on home soil in Brisbane and Syndey in 1979. He also secured a runner-up finish in the 1973 Australian Open, his best result at a Major.

#1 Ben Shelton and Bryan Shelton

Ben Shelton with his father at the Wimbledon Championships 2023

Lastly, Ben Shelton and Bryan Shelton make the list of father-son duos who have won a title on the main tour.

Shelton has been making waves on tour since his enthralling run at the 2023 Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. The youngster experienced a tough spell post his breakthrough run in Melbourne, but continued to deliver decent performances.

He then reached the semifinals of the 2023 US Open and eventually captured his first title at the Japan Open a few months later. Since then, the American has been constantly improving his game and recently added another feather to his cap by claiming the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships.

His father Bryan Shelton, who is currently his full time coach also had a successful tennis career during his time. Apart from a title-triumph in the River Oaks International in Houston, Bryan claimed two more titles on tour in Newport in 1991 and 1992. His best result at a Major was a third-round appearance in the 1994 Wimbledon Championships.