3 high-profile players who coached Novak Djokovic ft. Andre Agassi

Novak Djokovic has been in terrific form lately and booked his place in the semifinals of the French Open 2023 with a 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 win over 11th seed Karen Khachanov.

The Serb now faces a daunting task as he will be up against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who beat him at last year's Madrid Open. Djokovic is currently aiming to win a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title and will face either Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in the French Open final if he beats Alcaraz.

The 36-year-old has had an illustrious career so far and has won almost everything there is to win in tennis. Over the years, Djokovic has had a number of coaches who have played a crucial rule in him cementing his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Some of them were pretty good players themselves and achieved a lot in the sport during their playing days.

On that note, let's take a look at three high-profile players to have coached Novak Djokovic.

#1 Andre Agassi

It's ironic that arguably the best-known tennis player to have ever coached Novak Djokovic has had the least success with him.

Andre Agassi joined the Serb's coaching team in May 2017 ahead of the French Open. Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of the tournament before losing to Dominic Thiem. His only piece of silverware under Agassi's tutelage came at that year's Eastbourne International, which he won without dropping a single set.

Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships before retiring due to an elbow injury which eventually ruled him out of the remainder of the season as he underwent surgery.

Agassi and Djokovic parted ways in March 2018.

#2 Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic (L) and Boris Becker after the 2016 French Open final

Boris Becker became Novak Djokovic's coach for the 2014 season and worked with him until 2016.

Under the German's tutelage, Djokovic enjoyed a lot of success, including one of the best seasons in tennis history in 2015, during which he won 82 out of 88 matches with 11 titles to his name, including three Grand Slams.

The Serb also completed the Career Grand Slam under Becker's guidance, as he won the French Open in 2016, a tournament the German himself never won throughout his illustrious career.

Djokovic won a total of 25 titles with Becker as his coach. This included six Grand Slams, 14 Masters 1000 titles, and two year-end Championships.

#3 Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion, is Novak Djokovic's current coach and has been a part of his team since 2019. Ivanisevic previously coached the likes of Milos Raonic, Tomas Berdych and compatriot Marin Cilic, who won his only Grand Slam title under him.

The former World No. 2 first joined Djokovic's coaching staff which also had Marian Vajda, in June 2019, when he was competing at that year's Wimbledon Championships. The Serb won 11 titles with both Ivanisevic and Vajda in his team, including five Grand Slams and four Masters 1000 wins.

The Croat became Djokovic's sole coach in March 2022, after Vajda left the team. Since then, he has helped him triumph in seven tournaments. This included Wimbledon, the Italian Open, the ATP Finals, and most recently, this year's Australian Open.

