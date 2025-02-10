3 Indians to have spent 200+ days in Top 50 of ATP doubles rankings ft. Rohan Bopanna

India have had several tennis players who made it big. The likes of Vijay Amritraj, Ramesh Krishnan, Somdev Devvarman, Leander Paes and Prajnesh Gunneswaran are among the ones to have featured in the top 100 of the ATP rankings in singles.

Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji, and Rithvik Bollipalli recently played in the Australian Open. Among them, Bollipalli made his Grand Slam debut. Nagal had also gone to the second round of singles when he beat Alexander Bublik in 2024.

In women’s singles, Sania Mirza reached a career-high ranking of No. 27 in the world back in 2007. With 43 doubles titles to her name, Mirza also bagged the Australian Open in 2016, Wimbledon in 2015, and US Open in 2015. She also won three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles.

In the article, let us take a look at the Indians to have spent 200 or more days in the ATP Doubles top 50

#3 Yuki Bhambri

Yuki Bhambri recently became the third Indian to complete 200 days in the top 50 of the ATP doubles rankings. Back in April 2018, Bhambri achieved his career-best singles ranking of 83 but failed to go to the second round of any Grand Slams. But in doubles, Bhambri has had his fair share of success, winning three titles.

Last year, Bhambri advanced to the fourth round of the US Open in doubles with France’s Albano Olivetti. In 2024, the Indian also won the clay-court tournament in Gstaad. In 2014, Bhambri reached the third round of the Australian Open and also played in the second rounds of the French Open and Wimbledon.

#2 Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna’s numbers in Indian tennis are second to none. Among Indians, he has spent over 5400 days in the top 50 of the ATP doubles rankings. Last year he became the oldest World No.1 in the Australian Open where he won the title alongside Matthew Ebden.

He also became the oldest Grand Slam champion when he triumphed at the Rod Laver Arena. Last year, Bopanna split up with Ebden after the ATP Finals in Turin. Bopanna has won 26 titles in doubles.

It was only recently that he dropped out of the top 20 after a first-round exit from the Australian Open. Last year, Bopanna also retired from Indian tennis after the Paris Olympics.

#1 Divij Sharan

Back in 2017, Divij Sharan broke into the top 50 of the ATP doubles rankings and stayed there for 777 weeks. With five titles to show for his efforts, Sharan achieved his career-best ranking of No.36 in July 2018. In the same year, he put forth his best performance in Grand Slams at Wimbledon.

In the grass-court tournament, Sharan partnered Australia’s Artem Sitak and progressed to the quarterfinals where they lost to the American pair of Michael Bryan and Jack Sock.

Sharan also played in the third round of doubles at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. The now 38-year-old tennis player is currently ranked No.401 in the world.

