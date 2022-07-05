3 instances at Wimbledon when Novak Djokovic came back from two sets down to win ft. Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic became the first male semifinalist at Wimbledon 2022 after scripting a sensational comeback to defeat tenth seed Jannik Sinner.

The Serb made the first break of the match but a few double faults saw the Italian break back. Sinner eventually won the opening set 7-5 and took the second set as well, winning 6-2. At this point, it looked like Djokovic's title defense was over.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam once again showed his incredible fighting spirit and staged a remarkable comeback to win the next three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and get the win.

Djokovic has now won 26 matches on the trot at Wimbledon and will face either Cameron Norrie or David Goffin in the semifinals.

This isn't the first time Djokovic has come back from two sets down to win a match at Wimbledon. Here's a look at three instances when Novak Djokovic came back from two sets down to win a match at Wimbledon.

#1 vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, 2005

Novak Djokovic made his Wimbledon debut in 2005 by qualifying for the main draw. He won his first match against Argentina's Juan Monaco and was up against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the second round.

The Spaniard started strong and won the first two sets 6-3, 6-3. However, an 18-year-old Djokovic produced some tremendous fighting spirit to turn the match around.

The Serb took the third and fourth sets via tiebreak to force the match into a decider. He won the final set 6-4 to book his place in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Here, Djokovic lost to then-ninth seed Sebastien Grosjean in four sets.

#2. vs Kevin Anderson, 2015

A decade after his win over Garcia-Lopez, Novak Djokovic was the World No. 1 and entered Wimbledon 2015 as the top seed.

The Serb reached the fourth round following straight-set wins over Philipp Kohlschreiber (6-4, 6-4, 6-4), Jarko Nieminen (6-4, 6-2, 6-3) and then-27th seed Bernard Tomic (6-3, 6-3, 6-3).

Facing Djokovic in the fourth round was then-14th seed Kevin Anderson. This was the first meeting between the two since the 2012 Indian Wells Masters and the South African quickly went two sets up.

Djokovic roared back into the match by taking the third set 6-1 and the fourth 6-4 to force the match into a final set. The Serb edged out Anderson by winning the fifth set 7-5 and sealed his spot in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic eventually went on to successfully defend his Wimbledon crown by beating Roger Federer 7-6(1). 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

#3. vs Jannik Sinner, 2022

Novak Djokovic entered Wimbledon this year as the top seed and started with a four-set win over South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon. He then beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (6-1, 6-4, 6-2), 25th seed Miomir Kecmanovic (6-0, 6-3, 6-4) and Tim van Rijthoven (6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2) to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the reigning champion faced tenth seed Jannik Sinner, who eliminated Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16.

Djokovic made the first break of the match and led 4-1 in the opening set. However, Sinner bounced back to take the opening set 7-5. The Italian broke Djokovic twice to win the second set 6-2.

At this point, it looked like the Serb's tournament would come to an end. However, Djokovic's elite mentality came to the fore when the chips were down.

The Serb won the next three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to win the match and book his place in the semifinals.

