3 major records Novak Djokovic could break if he plays again in 2021

Novak Djokovic has scripted one of the most successful seasons of his career in 2021. Djokovic won three of the four Majors on offer and came mighty close to completing the Calendar Slam before being denied at the last hurdle - the US Open final - by Daniil Medvedev.

The World No. 1 is still on course to break the record of most Grand Slams, having finished his season on 20. He will have to wait until the Australian Open next year to try and win his 21st Major, which would see him edge past Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

But Djokovic did manage to fulfill one of his long-time ambitions - that of eclipsing Federer's all-time record of most weeks as World No. 1 - in 2021.

It is currently unclear when or if Djokovic will return to action this year. But should the 34-year-old play again in 2021, he will have a golden opportunity to break or equal a few more significant records.

Let's take a look at three of those records:

#1 Novak Djokovic could claim sole ownership of the record for most Masters 1000 titles

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have 36 Masters 1000 titles each.

Novak Djokovic currently owns 36 Masters 1000 titles, which is the joint-best tally in the history of the sport along with Rafael Nadal. But since the Spaniard has been ruled out of action until 2022, Djokovic has a golden opportunity to claim sole ownership of this record over the next few months.

The 20-time Major champion will have the chance to win a record-breaking 37th Maters 1000 title at Indian Wells in October, and then again at Paris in November. But given how Djokovic would be keen on a bit of a break after the US Open, he will probably skip the former.

Novak Djokovic is the most celebrated player in the history of the Paris Masters, with five titles to his name there. He last triumphed in the French capital in 2019, and he will back himself to win another title this year if he takes part.

#2 Novak Djokovic could equal Roger Federer's record of most ATP Finals titles and also become the oldest ever champion at the event

Novak Djokovic after beating Roger Federer at the 2015 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic has five titles at the year-ending ATP Finals, one short of Roger Federer's record haul of six. Djokovic won the ATP Finals in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, but has only one final appearance in the last four editions.

The Serb qualified for the 2021 ATP Finals in Turin long ago, and would likely participate in it if he plays again this year.

Should Djokovic manage to lift the title in Turin, he will not only equal Federer's record of most titles, but also become the oldest champion in the tournament's history. Federer currently holds the latter record too, having won the 2011 edition at 30 years and three months.

Djokovic will be 34 years and roughly six months old during this year's ATP Finals. That means he will shatter the Swiss' record by a fair few years if he manages to get his hands on the trophy.

#3 Novak Djokovic could claim sole ownership of the record for most year-end No. 1 finishes (ATP Player of the Year)

Novak Djokovic could edge Pete Sampras to claim the most year-end No. 1 record.

Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras currently share the record for most year-end No. 1 finishes, having ended six years each in that position. Djokovic is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, but there is a remote possibility of Daniil Medvedev usurping that spot over the next few months.

Medvedev is currently 1,990 points behind Djokovic in the 'ATP Race to Turin', the leaderboard that will be used to determine the year-end No. 1 (irrespective of the COVID-adjusted rankings). That means the Russian needs to get 2,000 points more than Djokovic in the rest of 2021 to reach the summit by the end of the year.

With 3,500 points on offer at Indian Wells, Paris and Turin combined, that wouldn't be an impossible task for a hardcourter of Medvedev's abilities.

That said, should Novak Djokovic return to action in 2021, he will be in control of his own destiny. If the Serb outperforms or even matches Daniil Medvedev in the three big events coming up, he would have done enough to secure the No. 1 ranking for himself.

That in turn would break the tie with Sampras and give Djokovic yet another monumental record - most finishes as year-end No. 1.

Edited by Musab Abid