3 male players with the most Grand Slam titles this decade (2010-2019)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that this decade belonged to Novak Djokovic.

In this past decade, the tennis world has seen several ethereal performances. Roger Federer continued his sublime displays on the tennis court, deluding all of us into believing that the passage of time is just an illusion.

Rafael Nadal showed the tennis world his rugged and defiant best and gave us several moments to cherish. And, of course, the biggest story of this decade has been the rise of Novak Djokovic. The Serbian has displayed tremendous mental and physical strength to enthrall tennis aficionados across the world.

This decade also saw the emergence of several other promising talents, including the likes of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and the mercurial Nick Kyrgios. Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka lived up to the tag of 'also-rans', pushing the ‘Big Three’ continuously, but never really threatening them.

In this article, we take a look at the three male players who have won the most Grand Slam titles these last 10 years.

#3 Roger Federer - 5

Federer continued to make us believe that the passage of time was just an illusion.

Even before the dawn of this decade, Roger Federer held the record for the most Grand Slam titles with 15. The legendary Swiss added five more to his collection to increase his tally to 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer won the 2010 Australian Open, thrashing Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the summit clash. He then won his seventh Wimbledon crown in 2012 and equalled the legendary Pete Sampras' record.

For the next few years, Federer could not add another title to his glittering collection. However, he scripted a fairy-tale comeback from injury in 2017, defeating arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final to win his 18th Grand Slam title. He then went on to win the Wimbledon title in the same year, steamrolling Marin Cilic in straight sets.

Federer’s final Grand Slam title of this decade came in the 2018 Australian Open, where he again defeated Marin Cilic, to lift his 20th Grand Slam crown.

Grand Slams Won - Australian Open: 3 Wimbledon: 2

