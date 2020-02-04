3 male tennis players who have won a single Grand Slam the most number of times

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open title a staggering 12 times.

In tennis, each player would have a surface that he/she likes the most. Some might like the clay court, where the ball stops, loses its momentum and long rallies are played out. Some might like the grass court, where the ball skids and the serve and volley game finds its fullest value. Some might like the hard courts, where the ball tends to bounce high.

And that is why a legend like Pete Sampras who won a staggering 7 Wimbledon titles could not win even a single French Open title. That is why, Bjorn Borg won six French Open titles but could not win a single hard court Slam, because the surface did not suit his type of playing.

In this article let us look at three players who have won a single Grand Slam the most number of times.

Novak Djokovic - Australian Open | 8 times

Novak Djokovic with the 2020 Australian Open title

At No.3 comes Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic. Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles and has won the Australian Open a colossal eight times. In fact, Djokovic boasts of a whopping 16-0 record in the semi-finals and the finals of the Australian Open. The current World No.1 has never lost a single match after crossing the quarter-final stage of the Australian open.

Djokovic won his first Australian Open title in the year 2008. And, in the subsequent decade between 2010 to 2019, the Serb won as many as six titles. Between 2011 and 2016, Djokovic won the Australian Open five times, and again triumphed in 2019 and 2020 to take his tally to eight titles.

The 2012 Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Djokovic is widely considered as the greatest Australian Open final in history. The two icons battled for 5 hours and 53 minutes, before Djokovic got the better of his rival, winning 5-7,6-4,6-2,6-7,7-5.

