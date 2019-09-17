3 male tennis players with the highest career prize money earnings

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9 // 17 Sep 2019, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Novak Djokovic

The world of tennis is probably witnessing its greatest phase ever. There is a dazzler with the racquet called Roger Federer, who is 38 years old on paper but continues to play as if the concept of time does not apply to him. Federer has been on the circuit for two decades now, and still conjures shots of unimaginable beauty regularly.

Then there is the rugged and defiant Rafael Nadal, with the never-say-die spirit flowing through his veins. Nadal's ability to bounce back from any situation in a match, coupled with his tenacity and will-power, make him an absolute legend.

And finally, there is Novak Djokovic, who has risen like a phoenix over the last decade, and stunned the world with his ethereal performances on the court.

This unmatched triumvirate of tennis superstars have as many as 55 Grand Slam titles between them.

In addition to the 'Big 3', there are the incredibly talented Daniil Medvedev, the ever-improving Dominic Thiem and the mercurial Nick Kyrgios. Throw in the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and you have a tennis roster brimming with talent.

Of course, there are huge monetary rewards that come along with being a high profile tennis player. Here, we take a look at three male tennis players who have earned the highest prize money in their career.

#3 Rafael Nadal - $115,178,858

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is the owner of 19 Grand Slams, including an unprecedented 12 French Open titles. He is now just one shy of equaling the all-time record of long-time rival Roger Federer.

Nadal is also a four-time US Open champion and a two-time Wimbledon champion, and has won the Australian Open once.

Advertisement

The Spaniard has accumulated a staggering sum of $115,178,858 in career earnings. His win at the 2019 US Open earned him a cool $3.85 million.

Nadal has already accumulated $11.89 million in prize money in the year 2019 alone.

#2 Roger Federer - $126,840,700

Roger Federer

Considered by many as the greatest male tennis player ever, Roger Federer is the owner of multiple records - including that for most Grand Slam titles (20), most Wimbledon titles (8) and most US Open titles (5).

The Swiss Maestro has been playing top-flight tennis for more than two decades and has shown no signs of slowing down. He has accumulated career prize money to the tune of a stunning $126,840,700 during his unprecedented career.

Federer has earned $6,325,783 in 2019 so far. The last of his 20 Grand Slam titles came in 2018, when he won the Australian Open.

#1 Novak Djokovic - $135,259,120

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic stands third in the list of players with most Grand Slam titles, with 16 to his name. In the last decade Djokovic has emerged as a monarch, pocketing as many as 15 Grand Slam titles (from 2010 to 2019).

Djokovic also holds the record for winning the highest number of Australian Open titles (seven).

Djokovic has so far earned a whopping $135,259,120 in career earnings, making him the highest-earning tennis player ever. In 2019 alone, the Serb has pocketed a cool $9,486,531.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year. He is also currently the No.1 ranked male tennis player in the world.