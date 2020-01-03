3 milestones awaiting Roger Federer at the 2020 Australian Open

Roger Federer hoists aloft the 2018 Australian Open title

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is the most successful player in the Open era in terms of career Grand Slam titles and Grand Slam match wins. Despite a 2 decade long professional career, Federer's win-loss record of over 82% is the fourth-best of all players to have played over 200 matches in their respective careers. Amidst a slew of records in the sport, Federer's 78 Grand Slam appearances, 8 Wimbledon titles, 5 successive titles at both Wimbledon and US Open, 10 titles at a tournament on 2 different surfaces and 6 ATP Finals titles are unequalled by any other player in the Open era.

At the Australian Open, Federer's 6 titles are only behind Novak Djokovic's tally of 7 while his 97 match wins at the tournament are well clear of Djokovic's 68. Federer is one of only 5 players to win the Australian Open in the last 16 years. During this period, apart from Djokovic and himself, the 3 others (Marat Safin, Rafael Nadal, and Stanislas Wawrinka) have won only once. At the 2020 Australian Open, Federer would be making his 21st consecutive appearance at the tournament, which would be records both for overall as well as consecutive appearances at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Let us have a look at 3 other milestones awaiting Federer at the 2020 Australian Open:

#1 First player to register 100 Australian Open match wins

Roger Federer at the Australian Open

Federer's 97 match wins at the Australian Open is the most by any player at the tournament. The Swiss maestro had his latest match win at the Australian Open after beating American Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the third round in 2019. 3 more match wins at the 2020 Australian Open would make Federer the first player to 100 match wins at the tournament. It would also make the 20-time Grand Slam champion the only player to register triple digit match win tallies at two different tournaments. Federer has 101 match wins at Wimbledon.

