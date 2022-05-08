3 milestones Carlos Alcaraz achieved by beating Novak Djokovic at 2022 Madrid Masters

Carlos Alcaraz backed up his stunning quarter-final win over Rafael Nadal with another major upset at the 2022 Madrid Masters. The young Spaniard took out World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to advance to the summit clash.

Alcaraz gave the packed crowd at the Manolo Santana Stadium plenty to cheer over the course of the marathon contest that lasted for three hours and 56 minutes. He eventually prevailed over Djokovic 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5).

The in-form youngster showed nerves of steel after missing out on a match point in the third set, before taking the win in a winner-takes-all tie-breaker. Alcaraz achieved a number of significant career milestones with the win. Here, we take a look at three of them:

#1 Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest finalist in Madrid Masters history

Alcaraz turned 19 earlier in the week

Carlos Alcaraz, who turned 19 earlier in the week, has become the youngest finalist at the Madrid Masters.

The Spaniard's last two encounters came against two of the most prolific names in tennis, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. But the young Spaniard showed incredible maturity despite the massive difference in the level of experience in playing the big matches.

Alcaraz overcame a second-set stumble against Nadal, managing to outlast the King of Clay in three sets in his own backyard. The youngster's win over Djokovic, however, was even more impressive as he had to play catch-up for a large portion of the match after dropping the opening set in the tie-breaker.

And while many thought that Alcaraz would fade away after losing such a tight opener, the Spaniard did not lose his cool for even a moment and came back stronger from the disappointment.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen



At 19 years & 2 days of age, He's growing up so fast!At 19 years & 2 days of age, @alcarazcarlos03 becomes the youngest men's finalist in #MMOPEN history. He's growing up so fast! 💨At 19 years & 2 days of age, 🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03 becomes the youngest men's finalist in #MMOPEN history. https://t.co/SzqL8Srh1c

#2 Carlos Alcaraz becomes the first player to beat Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic back-to-back on clay

Djokovic and Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open

Alcaraz's exploits against Nadal and Djokovic made him the first teenager to score back-to-back wins over the duo and the first ever player to do so on the red dirt.

Alcaraz's win against Nadal turned into a showcase between two claycourt geniuses. Both players played exceptional topspin-heavy forehands, while managing to mix things up with delicate touches to set up passing shots.

Alcaraz proved to be the steadier of the two players in the encounter, managing to upstage the five-time former champion for a huge win. But it was his victory over Djokovic on Saturday that really announced him as a world-beater.

Alcaraz came into the match under huge pressure of needing to back up his win over Nadal, while also being the last remaining home player in the draw. The youngster channeled the crowd's energy exceptionally well, using it to his advantage instead of letting the pressure overwhelm him.

He continued to go for his shots even on the biggest of points and made it a point to acknowledge the rousing home crowd after every glorious winner. In the process, the 19-year-old ended up proving that he has what it takes to stand up on the biggest of occasions.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to defeat a World No. 1 in 17 years

At 19 years and three days, Alcaraz is the youngest player to beat a World No. 1 in 17 years

At 19 years and three days, Alcaraz became the youngest player to beat a reigning World No. 1 in the last 17 years with his epic win over Novak Djokovic.

The last time anyone younger took a match against a World No. 1 was at the 2004 Miami Open, where a then 17-year-old Nadal beat Roger Federer in one of the legendary duo's first tour meetings.

ATP Tour @atptour years!



@alcarazcarlos03 | @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN Carlos Alcaraz (19) is the youngest player to defeat a World No. 1 inyears! Carlos Alcaraz (19) is the youngest player to defeat a World No. 1 in 1️⃣7️⃣ years!@alcarazcarlos03 | @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala