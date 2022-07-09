3 milestones Elena Rybakina achieved with her Wimbledon title win

Elena Rybakina came from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in an intense final on Saturday to become the Wimbledon champion. Rybakina defeated Jabeur's combination of spins and slices using her strong forehand and large serve. She also snapped the Tunisian's 12-match winning streak, which was set completely on grass courts.

This was the first women's championship match at the All England Club featuring two players competing in their first Major final since 1962.

Given that she is a Russian-born player who won the sport's most prestigious championship less than two months after tournament organizers forbade Russian and Belarusian players from competing, her victory is also the talk of the town.,

In her on-court interview, the 23-year-old praised her opponent, calling her an "inspiration.

"I want to congratulate Ons for the great match and everything she has achieved," Rybakima said. "She is an inspiration not just to the younger generation but to everybody. She has an amazing game, and it’s a joy to play against her."

With the win over Jabeur, Elena Rybakina achieved several milestones and here are three significant ones, presented in no particular order:

#1 Elena Rybakina is the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Singles Grand Slam title

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rybakina defeated Tunisian Jabeur in a breathtaking exhibition of power tennis to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title.

While there have been many Kazakh players on the tour, none of them were able to achieve what the 23-year-old did.

Elena Rybakina becomes the first ever Kazakh player to win a Grand Slam singles title. In winning the Wimbledon 2022 singles title, she takes home £2 million.



#2. Elena Rybakina is the second-lowest ranked female player in the Open Era to win the title at Wimbledon

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

World No. 23 Rybakina rallied from a set down to emerge as the grass Major champion. In doing so, she became the lowest-ranked player to win Wimbledon since Venus Williams in 2007, who was then ranked 31st in the world.

#3. Elena Rybakina is the youngest female player to win the title in Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2011

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rybakina's incredible triumph makes her the youngest woman to win Wimbledon since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011. Since Garbine Muguruza in 2015, the 23-year-old is also the youngest female player to reach the final at Wimbledon.

