3 milestones Jakub Mensik achieved by beating Novak Djokovic to win the Miami Open 2025

19-year-old Jakub Mensik beat 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in the final to win the Miami Open 2025. It was not only his first Masters 1000 title but also his maiden career title at the ATP level.

The match was delayed by a few hours due to heavy downpour. Djokovic had previously won their only showdown at last year's Shanghai Masters in straight sets. Having not dropped a set en route to the final in Miami, he was expected to beat his younger rival once again. However, Mensik had other ideas and played an amazing match to win the title.

Aside from his win over Djokovic, Mensik beat Jack Draper in the second round. The latter had just won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and was in great form. He also toppled World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in three sets in the semifinals.

Mensik denied Djokovic a couple of historic achievements with his win. The Serb was gunning to win his 100th career title as well as his seventh in Miami, which would've ended his tie with Andre Agassi. He will resume his quest to complete a century of titles at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Coming back to the man of the hour, Mensik has achieved a few notable records with his win. Here's a look at the three milestones accomplished by the Czech youngster following his win over Djokovic in the Miami Open final:

#3. Jakub Mensik became the youngest player to win more than six tie-breaks at a single Masters 1000 tournament

Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mensik contested seven tie-breaks during his title-winning run in Miami. Aside from the two he won during his win over Djokovic in the final, he had the last laugh in five more. He beat Draper 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in the second round, bagged another tie-break 7-6 (5) during his win over Arthur Fils, and defeated Fritz 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals.

Goran Ivanisevic first achieved this feat at the age of 22 years by winning six tie-breaks at the Paris Masters 1993. Mensik has smashed this record by winning seven tie-breaks, that too at the age of 19 years.

Mensik is the first player to win seven-tie-breaks en route to a Masters 1000 title, and the second player to win as many tie-breaks during a title-winning run at any level. John Isner previously won seven tie-breaks as well en route to the Atlanta Open 2013 title, an ATP 250 tournament.

#2. Jakub Mensik became the second teenager ranked outside the top 20 to win a Masters 1000 title

Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mensik's triumph at the Miami Open made him just the second teenager ranked outside the top 20 to win a Masters 1000 title. He entered the tournament ranked No. 54 and rose to a new career-high ranking of No. 24 courtesy of his win. He also became the lowest-ranked player to win the men's singles title in Miami.

Michael Chang was the first and only teenager to do so prior to Mensik, winning the Canadian Open 1990 while ranked No. 24. Just like the Czech teen, the American also ousted some high-profile names en route to the title. He beat the likes of Pete Sampras and Agassi during his title-winning run.

Mensik also became the second teenager to win the Miami Open title this decade. Carlos Alcaraz previously won the tournament at the age of 18 years in 2022, becoming the youngest player to win the title in the history of the tournament.

#1. Jakub Mensik became the second player ranked outside the top 50 to beat Novak Djokovic in an ATP final

Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mensik's win over Djokovic in the Miami Open final made him just the second player ranked outside the top 50 to beat him in an ATP final. Stan Wawrinka was the first player to do so when he came out on top against the Serb in the final of the Croatia Open 2006.

Since losing that final to Wawrinka, Djokovic had won his next six finals against players ranked outside the top 50. He also beat Word No. 55 Guillermo Canas in the final of the Miami Open 2007 to claim his maiden Masters 1000 title. He had won four of those six finals in straight sets.

This was Djokovic's first final against a player ranked outside the top 50 since 2021. The defeat to Mensik has brought an end to that streak. Even top players find it tough to beat the Serb, so for the teenager to do it in such a big final speaks volume about his game and mentality. This win marks only the beginning for him and he's going to be a part of the upper echelon of men's tennis for a long time to come.

